Oregon Football Faces Major Question as Championship Expectations Rise

Oregon football is entering the 2026 season with high potential and even higher expectations. After a season in which the Ducks made a College Football Playoff run before falling to the eventual champion Indiana, the belief around Oregon's appears to be that it is the Ducks' turn to bring hardware home.

The Ducks claimed the top spot in On3's latest Big Ten power rankings, finishing ahead of both Ohio State and Penn State. It's the latest sign that national analysts view Dan Lanning's squad as not only the favorite in the Big Ten, but one of the top teams in the country.

Jan 9, 2026; Atlanta, GA, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) throws a pass during the fourth quarter the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

That No. 1 ranking carries weight, but it is hardly an outlier.

ESPN's Way-Too-Early Top 25 places Oregon at No. 2 nationally behind Ohio State. The NCAA's own early rankings also have the Ducks at No. 2. Pro Football Focus went a step further and placed Oregon at the top of its preseason rankings, while CBS Sports ranked Oregon No. 3 nationally in its post-spring rankings.

With praise pouring in from nearly every corner of the college football world, it raises an important question: is Oregon's preseason hype warranted, or is this the type of "rat poison" Nick Saban famously warns about?

"Rat poison" refers to excessive praise and hype that can cause players and teams to lose focus. During his time at Alabama, Saban popularized the term, arguing that outside noise can be dangerous when players start believing headlines instead of concentrating on the work required to win championships.

Jan 8, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; ESPN personality Nick Saban during 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

“I’m trying to get our players to listen to me instead of listening to you guys. You know, all that stuff you write about how good we are? And all that stuff they hear on ESPN? It’s like poison. You know what I mean? It’s like poison. It’s like taking poison. Like rat poison.” Nick Saban, October 2017

If that's the definition, Oregon is receiving plenty of it this offseason.

Why Oregon Is Receiving So Much Preseason Hype

The biggest reason Oregon finds itself at the top of so many preseason rankings is simple: this roster checks nearly every box associated with a legitimate national championship contender. And unlike last year, when the talent was undeniable but the experience was still being questioned, Oregon enters the season with many of those concerns already answered by what it accomplished on the field in 2025.

It starts with quarterback Dante Moore. After leading the Ducks to another College Football Playoff appearance, Moore elected to return for another season rather than enter the NFL Draft. His decision gives Oregon an experienced quarterback with elite talent and a full year of starting experience in Eugene.

Fighting Ducks wide receiver Evan Stewart makes a catch during the Oregon Ducks annual spring game on April 25, 2026 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Around him, the Ducks return a veteran offensive line led by center Iapani "Poncho" Laloulu and an impressive collection of skill-position talent. Evan Stewart is back after battling injuries, while younger playmakers Dakorien Moore and Jeremiah McClellan continue to develop into major weapons.

Defensively, Oregon may be even more dangerous. The Ducks return what could be the best defensive line in the Big Ten and arguably one of the best in the country. Teitum Tuioti and Matayo Uiagalelei headline a pass rush that has the potential to wreak havoc on opposing offenses, while Bear Alexander and A'Mauri Washington provide proven production in the trenches.

Heading into the 2025 season, Oregon was loaded with highly touted recruits and transfer portal additions, but there were legitimate questions about how quickly a younger roster would develop. The talent was never in doubt. The experience was.

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; Oregon Ducks linebacker Matayo Uiagalelei (10) tips a pass from James Madison Dukes quarterback Alonza Barnett III (14) during the second quarter at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

A year later, many of those concerns have disappeared. The Ducks still possess the elite recruiting classes and blue-chip talent that have become standard under Lanning. Now they also have a roster filled with players who have been through a College Football Playoff run and played meaningful football in high-pressure situations.

That combination of talent and experience is a major reason why so many analysts believe Oregon has a legitimate shot to win the first national championship in program history.

The Case For Calling It Rat Poison

Of course, there are still reasons for caution. While Oregon returns much of its roster, it also enters the season with two new coordinators. Offensive coordinator Will Stein and defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi both departed for head coaching opportunities, leaving Drew Mehringer and Chris Hampton with larger responsibilities.

Internal promotions provide continuity, but replacing two coordinators at the same time remains one of the biggest variables facing the Ducks this season.

The schedule won't offer much room for error either. Road trips to USC and Ohio State highlight a challenging slate that will test whether Oregon truly belongs in the national championship conversation. Those games will likely play a major role in determining both the Big Ten race and the College Football Playoff picture.

Indiana defensive back Devan Boykin, left, breaks up a pass intended for Oregon wide receiver Dakorien Moore as the Oregon Ducks face the Indiana Hoosiers in the Peach Bowl on Jan. 9, 2026, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There's also the reality that college football history is filled with teams that looked unbeatable on paper in June and fell short by January. That's where the concept of rat poison becomes relevant.

The most dangerous type of hype isn't being ranked highly. It's believing that the ranking guarantees anything. Oregon may have one of the nation's most talented rosters, but talent alone has never guaranteed championships.

The Ducks know that better than most. Despite reaching the College Football Playoff in each of the past two seasons, Oregon ultimately came up short of the sport's biggest prize. The roster may look championship-caliber on paper, but the final step remains the most difficult one to take.

Why Oregon Is Built To Handle The Pressure

Expectations have become part of the program's identity. Whether it has been preseason rankings, playoff projections, recruiting rankings, or championship conversations, Oregon has spent years operating under pressure. Players and coaches have consistently talked about tuning out outside noise and focusing on internal standards.

That mindset starts with Lanning himself. Before becoming Oregon's head coach, Lanning spent time under Nick Saban at Alabama and Kirby Smart at Georgia. Few coaches understand the dangers of rat poison better than someone who learned directly from the coach who made the phrase famous.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning attends Oregon Pro Day on March 17, 2026, at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The roster has also been conditioned for this environment. Moore has spent years under the national spotlight dating back to his recruitment and early collegiate career. Veterans like Uiagalelei, Stewart, Alexander, and Laloulu have all experienced the pressure that comes with playing for a program expected to compete for championships.

This isn't a team suddenly adjusting to lofty expectations. This is a team that has spent years building toward them.

Pressure is a Privilege

Programs don't receive this level of attention by accident. Oregon has earned these expectations through elite recruiting, player development, sustained winning, and consecutive playoff appearances.

Maybe that's why this year's preseason hype feels different than it did a year ago. Last season, analysts believed the Ducks had the talent to contend. This year, they believe Oregon has the talent, experience, and quarterback necessary to finish the job.

Whether that's earned confidence or rat poison won't be determined by a June ranking. Instead, it will be determined over the next five months as Oregon attempts to turn national championship expectations into the first national championship in program history.

For years, Oregon has been knocking on the door. Now, many believe the Ducks have everything necessary to break through it. The question is no longer whether Oregon belongs among college football's elite; it’s whether this is finally the year the Ducks prove it.

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