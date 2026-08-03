Everything Evan Stewart Said at Oregon Ducks Media Day

While participating at the Oregon Ducks Media Day on Monday, wide receiver Evan Stewart opened up about his return from injury and playing alongside quarterback Dante Moore for another season in Eugene, Oregon.

As one of the key figures of the Ducks offense, here is everything Stewart said before fall camp:

Evan Stewart on His Relationship With Dan Lanning

Oregon’s Evan Stewart, center, dances to “Shout” during the Oregon Spring Game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene April 25, 2026 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"Honestly, me and (Dan) Lanning have had a great relationship ever since I've gotten here, and other than that, we just been building, and then when it happened last year, I felt like it low key brought us closer. Just him seeing me go through hardships, hard times, and that relationship," Stewart said.

On Being Able to Return From Injury

Fighting Ducks wide receiver Evan Stewart makes a catch during the Oregon Ducks annual spring game on April 25, 2026 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"I just feel blessed, honestly. Thank the Lord, my Savior, for giving me the power and the will and the strength and the mentality to go and get it every single day and position myself to be in the best shape that I think I've ever been in and go out there and compete," Stewart said.

On Building a Relationship With Dante Moore

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore looks to pass during a youth football camp at Marist Catholic High School on June 20, 2026, in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"It means a lot. I love Tae (Dante Moore). We have a great relationship, and working with them every single day in workouts and summer conditioning has just been different, and you can really feel the connection and the competition," Stewart said.

On Feeling More Explosive

Dec 30, 2024; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Evan Stewart (7) poses during Rose Bowl media day at Sheraton Grand LA. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

"I definitely feel more explosive, and the thing was, I was always a top-end burner, so it was surprising for me, like catching myself getting real explosive and acceleration, just because I always wanted to have that, because I felt if I had both, it'd make it better. But nah, I feel like I got both," Stewart said.

On Defining Success

Nov 2, 2024; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Evan Stewart (7) Ducks wide receiver Tez Johnson (15) runs a route gainst the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

"Success, really, just doing everything I can for my team and just helping us get as far as we can and getting over that hump in the playoffs and just being that it factor. Like whenever he touches it, whenever it goes my way, like something happens," Stewart said.

On the Pressure of Getting to the National Championship

"Honestly, since I've gotten here, that's been that's been the pressure, the narrative. We got the talent, we got the facilities, we got the coaches, got the players. I just honestly think that it just comes down to you know sometimes luck and sometimes like the last play, whatever it is. But I think I think we'll be able to get there this year," Stewart said.

On the Competitive Relationships Between the Wide Receivers

"Really, just because we're all different. You got JMAC (Jeremiah McClellan) with hands. You got me with speed. You got Iverson Hooks coming from UAB. Got DK (Dakorien Moore). You got Jalen Lott. You got Gatlin with speed. Like it's just we're all different archetypes. So it's like when you see one person do something that you know you're not just that good at, just makes you want to challenge yourself even more to get better. So it's great for the kind of competition," Stewart said.

On the Ceiling for the Wide Receivers in 2026

"I don't think there is one. Like if we're being honest, I think we have a good variety of players that can do a lot of things," Stewart said.

On How He Would Describe the Wide Receiver Room

Oct 18, 2024; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Evan Stewart (7) catches a long pass under coverage from Purdue Boilermakers defensive back Kyndrich Breedlove (10) during the first quarter at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

"I'm probably gonna go young and optimistic. Because we all know it's not gonna be easy, and we're all filled with energy and juice to get out there and play for one another. So, other than that, we just trying to take it day by day and be with our brothers and battle it out," Stewart said.

On Having Role Models to Becoming a Role Model

"It's crazy just because I've had good, I've got good role models to look at being in my college career, especially like starting off at A&M, having Ainias Smith. He was a great, great leader for our whole team. We called him our Swiss Army knife. Then you know, I get here, I got Tez (Johnson), I got DG (Dillon Gabriel), and just seeing all types of different guys like just lead last year watching (Kenyon) Sadiq and Malik (Benson) and Gary Bryant and just learning off of them just how to how to really lead."

"But I mean, I feel I've always had like a leadership, a leader role like to myself just because I feel like I kind of do have a good influence on a lot of people, especially in the football world with our players. Other than that, I've just been trying to be the young people's voice in our room, and then just, I mean, get better as a unit," Stewart said.

On Iverson Hooks

UAB’s wide receiver Iverson Hooks (0) carries the ball against Alabama State during their game at Protective Stadium in Birmingham Ala., on Thursday evening August 27, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"He's very quick, very quick and twitchy. That was the first impression. My first impression on Hooks was 10 yard accelerations, and we were running 10 yard accelerations. I'm like, he's way quicker than me. Like, and it took a minute because you know I had to get competition and stuff. But other than that, yeah, he got wheels. He got wheels, got good routes, great recognition of the field and open spaces. So, yeah," Stewart said.

On the Season Opener Being a Day After His Birthday

"My birthday is right before that day, so I'm telling you, all I want for my birthday is a is a great day after. I don't need anything else," Stewart said.

Evan Stewart on Being Hungry to Return

Oct 12, 2024; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Evan Stewart (7) celebrates a catch during the second quarter against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

"Very. Watching it last year. I mean, of course, some games I was there, some games I wasn't. So watching on the TV with these plays, I'd be like, I know if that was me. Like, you know what I'm saying, like. But I mean, other than that, I mean, just being here now and being that impact, as I said, like now I know. Well, I'm pretty sure, like most of our team knows. I can make those plays," Stewart said.

Evan Stewart on Feeling Starved of Football

"I feel like I've been starved of football almost, if that makes sense, just because you know my last real snap was what Penn State Big Ten, so it was a minute ago. So for me, I've never honestly sat from a sport that long ever. I've never had an injury that recovered that long. So yeah, I'm hungry. I'm ready to play," Stewart said.

On Finding Hobbies to Stay Grounded

"Just fun things I never really did. I mean, beforehand, I mean, it was just all football, working out, getting every little thing better, every aspect. And then, I mean, when things slowed down, it made me look at you know the things that I never really noticed, like the game speed when I got to college was very quick, like to me."

"Watching it now, like whenever I was got to sit down and stuff, it's so so much down, and versus being out there. But I mean, I've also never been on the bench, so that was like a first for me. And other than that, it's just I was just finding hobbies to do. I picked up bowling. I love bowling. Like other than that yeah I was just finding myself and finding God and just checking in," Stewart said.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , X and Instagram for the latest news.