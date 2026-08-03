Dan Lanning Offers Insight Into the Oregon Linebacker Stepping Up

The Oregon Ducks football program returns to campus as the calendar flipped to August and fall camp begins. With the team set to return to practice, coach Dan Lanning opened Oregon Media Day with his press conference.

Lanning addressed everything from position battles to who’s stepping up as leaders to updates on the new practice facility.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning speaks during the head coaches’ press conference ahead of the Peach Bowl at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta, Georgia, on Jan. 8, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

What Dan Lanning Said at Oregon Media Day

Linebacker Devon Jackson Stepping Into a Bigger Role:

Jan 1, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Oregon Ducks linebacker Devon Jackson (26) against the Liberty Flames during the 2024 Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

“We're going to be a really good team if Devon's able to play the way he's capable of. He's always had a unique skill set, but he just wasn't himself as he went into last season. He missed spring ball. He's had a really good offseason. He's been able to be healthy throughout it.”

“He's shown a lot of great leadership skills, and he has some experience. He's a guy that's been here longer than a lot of these other guys. So excited for Devon for him to be healthy to go to that fall camp, but the work he's done this offseason is going to certainly be a big benefit.”

The New Practice Facility’s Role in Recruiting:

“I think ultimately it gets everybody anxious and excited when it is done. Every day you drive up here, and you see it, you're like, ‘I can't wait to be using that thing.’ There's modifications this year, just like there was last year. We do have some temporary fields that we're able to use now out there. They're not full fields.”

“When that's all done, it's going to completely change the program from a standpoint of I think it'll be one of one. I don't think anybody in the nation will have anything quite compares to what we'll have there, and that certainly helps in recruiting. That certainly helps in development, and that's the goal with that entire facility is to make the best options possible for our players.”

Jordon Davison, Dierre Hill Jr. and the Running Back Room:

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; Oregon Ducks running back Jordon Davison (0) rushes during the second quarter against the James Madison Dukes at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Obviously, they both had huge roles in our team, and now they have a lot of experience, too. They played a lot on ability. Now they're getting the opportunity to play on what they know, using the intelligence they have, the year in the system, and now going into year two, we expect certainly really big things.”

“Then you have some other faces that are in that room now with Dink that was injured a lot of last year that's back. Simeon, who joined us, who's had an unbelievable offseason, right? Brandon Smith, who's done a really good job.”

“So it should be a good group. It'll be a different group. We'll have to figure out what our strengths are, what our weaknesses are. But you lose some veteran leadership when you lose a guy like Noah. But those guys have really learned a lot of those habits from Noah and how he operated every day.”

How Much Adaptation to Personnel Scheme Happens in the Offseason vs. Camp:

“A combination of both. Again, we'll have some different personnel groups that we haven't had in the past, based on trying to figure out how we can highlight players, put them in good positions, some of the scheme. There's a lot of things that we did differently last year that we haven't done in the past because we felt it fit his skill set really well."

"So, it'll be a combination. We've done some of that in offseason. Now you test some of that theory a little bit in fall camp. We've tested some of that theory in spring ball, but certainly that'll be a piece of it this fall.”

Tight End Group:

Jan 9, 2026; Atlanta, GA, USA; Oregon Ducks tight end Jamari Johnson (9) runs the ball against Indiana Hoosiers defensive lineman Mario Landino (97) during the fourth quarter the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Well, we haven't practiced yet, right? But I am excited about the group. Obviously, Jamari is a dynamic player in the lineup wide as a wideout, he can line up in the backfield, he can line up at tight end, so we know we have that, right? What will be with that is, it's going to be a matter of what the next few weeks in fall camp look like.”

“Who else can take their role similar to what he took this past season? And we have some guys that we think are capable in Andrew, Markus that just joined us, Kendre, new freshman, AJ, guys that've been to that route before, but that's what fall camp's for is to find out.”

Using the Harada Method With His Team:

“We work kind of hand in hand with Cory Shaffer, who's worked with our team and some of our messaging, some of our stuff we do in the offseason, and then even a local guy Jamie Yi who sent me a text message about an early article about the Harada Method of something that was kind of stating before, and Cory and I both actually sent it to each other, so it kind of worked out.”

“Was like okay, this might be something we're going to surround some of our thought process, and it started a little bit with our leadership group. We did our leadership retreat. Went through it, kind of built out some of our vision boards. Some of our players have done the same thing individually, but kind of grew from there.”

Adjusting to a New System Every Year With Rule Changes:

“I just think it's really hard when you create new rules, create new rules, create new rules, and you can't ever put the toothpaste back in the tube. I think that's a challenge. But I do enjoy the challenge of everybody has to adapt, and we can be the team that adapts better than anyone else. I just think the reality is that things will continue to change, so let's continue to be a team that can adapt.”

Quarterback Dante Moore Heading Into His Second Season as a Starter:

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore celebrates after a reception during a youth football camp at Marist Catholic High School on June 20, 2026, in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“Combination of both. I mean, I think with any great player, you always say, ‘What are they capable of? What can they handle?’ And the more they can handle, the more you throw at them. Right? You throw the kitchen sink at them and see what they can do.”

“But on the same note, let's not forget how we got here and what's made him really good in the past. So, every player is different. Dante has a ton of experience. We're going to add wrinkles every single year on both sides of the ball, and then special teams.”

“So there's new things that we haven't done in the past that we're going to do now. There's certainly a lot that Dante can handle, but then there's times we use like, ‘Hey, let's just call inside zone and let him hand the ball off, right? Or let's just throw four verts and let them take care of business there.’ So, all the stress shouldn't be applied to Dante, right? But he's capable of a lot, so we're gonna give him a lot.”

Coaches Retreat:

"There were some great moments. We went to Central Oregon like we do every year for our staff retreat, and there's a lot of football in the first half of the day, and some fellowship in the second half of the day. But we had a great time. A little white water rafting, some other stuff that happened as well. So fun to watch.”

Preparing for Adversity:

Jan 9, 2026; Atlanta, GA, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning reacts during the first half of the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Indiana Hoosiers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“I think it's important. I think you got to paint pictures for our players on things that you know are going to happen. There's going to be moments of adversity throughout the year. There's going to be moments of success. There's going to be high praise. There's going to be low praise. When those things happen, we already know they're going to happen. How do you handle that?”

Roster Turnover:

“I thought we had a lot of young talent last year, and certainly a lot of talent. We lost some guys to the NFL, so we certainly lost some pieces of the puzzle. But we have a lot back. That being said, there's experience, but talking to our team recently, I said, raise your hand if you're new. There's still a lot of new faces in that room, so it's going to be about that experience and those young guys and new guys leaning on the people that have been here before on what it's supposed to look like and how it all plays out.”

The Team’s Mindset in One Word:

Jul 29, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Oregon Football head coach Dan Lanning speaks during Big Ten Media Days at Hilton Chicago. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“There’s so many words to choose from. Probably hungry, but I probably said that before. Like this group's this group's hungry to get out there and work.”

Opening Statement:

“Certainly grateful again and always for you guys and your coverage and how you follow our team. Our players are certainly very excited to get out there and get in the action. They've worked really, really hard this summer. I think anytime any of us coaches or staff get the opportunity to be away from Eugene for a little bit in the summer, we come back, we recognize how beautiful and special this place is.”

“So we're excited to get back to work. We talk about being here and now and focusing on the moment, and that's really where our guys' focus is.”

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