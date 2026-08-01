Oregon Coach Dan Lanning Makes Rare Exception With Evan Stewart Prediction

Oregon Ducks wide receiver Evan Stewart is no stranger to the spotlight. He played for Dallas Cowboys legend Jason Witten in Texas high school football, competed in the SEC at Texas A&M and now enters the season with a talented Oregon team carrying serious championship aspirations.

Stewart has consistently flashed electric speed and game-changing ability, but injuries and inconsistency have kept him from producing his first 1,000-yard college season. Could his final college season be the year everything comes together?

Jul 29, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Oregon Football head coach Dan Lanning speaks during Big Ten Media Days at Hilton Chicago. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Oregon coach Dan Lanning usually avoids singling out one Ducks player when asked who could be poised for a breakout season. Talking on the Pat McAfee Show at Big Ten Media Days, however, the Oregon coach made a rare exception.

What Dan Lanning Said About Evan Stewart

“I always hate this question, by the way,” Lanning said. “I’m going to actually give you a name this time. Normally, I sidestep it.”

Nov 12, 2024; Eugene, OR, USA; Oregon Ducks Evan Stewart looks on during media day. Mandatory Credit: Oregon Athletics via Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That name was redshirt senior receiver Evan Stewart.

“Evan Stewart’s had a really good offseason,” Lanning continued. “He was out for us last year. He was injured during the year, but I’m really excited about what Evan can bring to our team this year. We have a lot of great players, so it’s unfair for me to pick one, but he’s had a great offseason. I’m excited to see what he can create this year.”

"Evan Stewart has had a really good offseason..



I'm really excited about what he can bring to our team this year" ~ @CoachDanLanning #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/gDLg4JUyTb — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) July 29, 2026

Stewart did not appear in a game in 2025 due to a torn patellar tendon, suffered in June of 2025. How he returns, after a serious recovery, is one of the biggest questions facing the Ducks offense this season.

Lanning's willingness to single out Stewart as someone who is stepping up in a leadership role, is notable. Stewart is one of the most experienced players on the roster and becoming a bigger locker room presence would be a big deal for the Ducks in 2026.

Changes In Evan Stewart

Stewart joined Lanning, quarterback Dante Moore, receivers Dakorien Moore and Jeremiah McClellan, tight end Jamari Johnson, and running backs Jordon Davison, and Dierre Hill Jr. in Japan for a historical NIL showcase.

The group got to help teach 7-on-7 football within the Japanese football community. It also was a massive bonding experience, as Moore took to TikTok to give some behind-the-scenes looks into the international trip.

oregon ducks receiver evan stewart | oregon ducks on si jake bunn

It's been a busy offseason for Stewart, who has been vocal about focusing on turning his weaknesses into strengths.

Stewart’s longtime trainer, Craig LeBlanc, who has worked with the receiver for seven years, says he has never seen Stewart display the kind of speed he showed during their latest workout. Stewart was already known for his speed before the injury, making LeBlanc's comments eye-catching.

“He’s visibly faster,” Stewart’s trainer told Oregon Ducks on SI reporter Bri Amaranthus. “I didn’t have a GPS on him yesterday, but I’ve worked with him for seven years and I’ve never seen speed like he has right now. It’s explosive.”

His trainer also revealed that their work has focused on restoring strength in his injured right leg and creating balance between both sides of his body.

oregon ducks receiver evan stewart | Oregon Ducks on SI Jake Bunn

Will Stewart and Moore be the next great Oregon duo? Moore lost his top-two receiving threats from 2025 in receiver Malik Benson and tight end Kenyon Sadiq. Stewart has a chance to step into that "go-to" role, along with an exciting group of playmakers that includes Dakorien Moore, McCellan and Johnson.

As the Ducks open fall camp football practices in the beginning of August, it will be all eyes on how Stewart comes back from the injury: both on the field and as a veteran leader.

In his first Oregon season in 2024, after transferring from Texas A&M, Stewart finished second among Ducks with 48 receptions for 613 yards and five touchdowns. He was catching passes from now- Cleveland Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel.

Stewart had at least one catch in 12 of 13 games played and recorded a pair of 100-yard receiving games. He consistently generated chunk plays, finishing with 23 receptions of 10 plus yards, including seven gains over 20 yards and multiple catches of 60 plus yards.

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