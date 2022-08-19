The Polynesian Football Hall of Fame has announced their yearly preseason watchlist for the 2022 Polynesian College Football Player of The Year, which consists of 85 players from 43 FBS schools across the country. Noah Sewell, Popo Aumavae, Mase Funa, Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu and Sam 'Taki' Taimani all made the list for the Ducks.

Note: "The Polynesian College Football Player of The Year will be presented to the most outstanding college football player of Polynesian ancestry that epitomizes great ability and integrity".

All five Ducks were listed for this preseason award last year as well, with Sewell being a finalist, making him the fourth finalist in Oregon history. The Ducks have always represented the Polynesian culture very well in the past, even debuting their flash "Ohana" uniforms for the 2020 game against the UCLA Bruins.

Former quarterback and Heisman trophy winner Marcus Mariota won the award in 2014, Penei Sewell brought it home in 2019 and DeForest Buckner was selected as a finalist in 2015. Now the Ducks have the honor of adding five more players to represent Oregon and the Polynesian culture.

LB Noah Sewell

Oregon linebacker Noah Sewell also landed on the Butkus award watch list for the nation's top linebacker. Jay Pridmore/Ducks Digest

Sewell has been the outright leader of the defense since arriving in Eugene as a true freshman in 2020. Leading the Ducks in tackles both seasons while finishing second in the conference this past season, Oregon will be looking to the third-year starter not only to make plays, but to also be a leader.

DL Sam 'Taki' Taimani

Sam 'Taki' Taimani adds proven production and depth to the interior of Oregon's defensive line. © Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

Taiani transferred to the Ducks from Washington this past offseason adding more talent to the interior defensive line. While at Washington he led the defensive line in tackles with 43 in 11 games. Taimani will have the opportunity to make a name for himself alongside returning veterans like Brandon Dorlus and Popo Aumavae.

OL Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu

Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu was the top offensive line recruit in the JUCO rankings when he committed to Oregon. Scott Boldt/Ducks Digest

The senior offensive lineman will return as the most experienced in the group. He's played a total of 710 snaps at the right tackle position and helped aid Oregon’s run game success with 202 rushing yards per game a season ago. Oregon almost didn't get him back before the season, as he declared for the NFL draft following the conclusion of the regular season. When head coach Dan Lanning arrived at Oregon this offseason he wasted no time getting the talented lineman back in the fold.

LB Mase Funa

Mase Funa is Oregon's most experienced edge rusher heading into the 2022 sesason. Scott Boldt/Ducks Digest

Another experienced backer for the Ducks this upcoming season, Funa played a total of 411 defensive snaps last season despite an injury. Funa will be playing in his fourth year for Oregon this season and he looks to aid a strong linebacking corps come week one. Funa was also the first recruit to commit to Oregon and start the 'Cali Flock' movement, which represents Oregon's recruiting success in the Golden State.

DL Popo Aumavae

Popo Aumavae anchored Oregon's defensive line in 2021 and is back to 100% after missing the Alamo Bowl due to injury. Scott Boldt/Ducks Digest

Aumavae finished his junior campaign with a career-high 36 total tackles while playing in 13 games for Oregon. He was also named Pac-12 all-conference first-team selection. The senior is looking to finish the season better than he did the last by dominating in the trenches.

This award will be presented during the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Week Celebration Dinner at the Sheraton Waikiki. Along with the presentation, the winner will be recognized during the Polynesian Bowl being played on January 20, 2023.

