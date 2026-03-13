Multiple Five-Star Freshmen Still Waiting to Officially Join Oregon Ducks
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The Oregon Ducks have 15 new freshmen that have already joined the team, including tight end Kendre Harrison, safety Jett Washington, defensive lineman Tank Jones, wide receiver Gatlin Bair, running back Tradarian Ball, and more. However, even more reinforcements are set to arrive later in the spring with another wave coming in the summer:
Oregon Ducks Newcomers Still Yet to Arrive
- Immanuel Iheanacho, offensive lineman
- Jalen Lott, wide receiver
- Prince Tavizon, defensive lineman
- Brandon Smith, running back
- Hudson Lewis, wide receiver
- Trevon Watson, cornerback
- Azel Banag, cornerback
- Anthony Jones, defensive lineman
While they might be coming in "later," they are actually following the traditional timeline of graduating high school on time instead of early. A majority of top recruits are now joining their respective college programs as early enrollees and participating in winter workouts as well as spring practices, but an early graduation from high school isn't always feasible for all prospects, for whatever reason.
Jalen Lott, Immanuel Iheanacho Headline Late Arrival Group
Perhaps the most anticipated arrivals are five-star offensive lineman Immanuel Iheanacho and five-star wide receiver Jalen Lott. They could still make an immediate impact as true freshmen despite not joining the program as early as some of their fellow incoming freshmen.
Iheanacho is ranked as the No. 7 overall recruit in the class of 2026, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings. As the No. 2 offensive tackle recruit, Iheanacho seemingly oozes potential standing at 6-7, 380. How quickly he can adjust to the college game remains to be seen, but can he push for a spot in the rotation on Oregon's offensive line?
The Ducks have some openings up front, especially at offensive tackle. However, there are plenty of players on the roster already competing for both tackle spots, including Fox Crader and Gernorris Wilson as well as Trent Ferguson and Ziyare Addison.
As for Lott, Oregon coach Dan Lanning and his team have learned the importance of hoarding wide receivers. Lott is the No. 3 wide receiver recruit in the class of 2026, per the Rivals Industry Rankings, and he comes to Eugene as the highest-rated wide receiver prospect since Ducks star Dakorien Moore.
Lanning and company have some star power at wide receiver entering 2026 thanks to Moore as well as Evan Stewart, Jeremiah McClellan, transfer Iverson Hooks, but freshmen like Lott and Bair making an early contribution could push the unit from good to elite.
Rounding Out Oregon Ducks Incoming Freshman Class
A little over two-thirds of Oregon's 2026 recruiting class is already on campus, but some of the later arrivals have a chance to make an impact with the Ducks.
Four-star defensive lineman Prince Tavizon was originally a member of the 2027 recruiting class before he re-classified.
Additionally, four-star defensive lineman Anthony Jones (not to be confused with Tank Jones) and four-star running back Brandon Smith committed to Oregon after the Early Signing Period and subsequently signed in February of 2026.
Three-star wide receiver Hudson Lewis was a late addition to Oregon's recruiting class after the Ducks flipped him from Utah, and he could be one of the more underrated freshmen stepping foot onto campus.
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Charlie Viehl is the deputy editor for the Oregon Ducks, Colorado Buffaloes, and USC Trojans on SI. He has written hundreds of articles for SI and has covered events like the Big Ten Championship and College Football Playoff Quarterfinals at the Rose Bowl. While pursuing a career in sports journalism, he is also a lifelong musician, holding a degree in Music and Philosophy from Boston College. A native of Pasadena, California, he covered sports across Los Angeles while at Loyola High School and edited the Gabelli Presidential Scholars Program’s magazine at BC. He is excited to bring his passion for storytelling and sports to fans of college athletics.