Multiple Five-Star Freshmen Still Waiting to Officially Join Oregon Ducks

The Oregon Ducks have 15 new freshmen that have already joined the team, including tight end Kendre Harrison, safety Jett Washington, defensive lineman Tank Jones, wide receiver Gatlin Bair, running back Tradarian Ball, and more. However, even more reinforcements are set to arrive later in the spring with another wave coming in the summer:

Oregon Ducks Newcomers Still Yet to Arrive

- Immanuel Iheanacho, offensive lineman

- Jalen Lott, wide receiver

- Prince Tavizon, defensive lineman

- Brandon Smith, running back

- Hudson Lewis, wide receiver

- Trevon Watson, cornerback

- Azel Banag, cornerback

- Anthony Jones, defensive lineman

Jan 9, 2026; Atlanta, GA, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning reacts during the first half of the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Indiana Hoosiers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

While they might be coming in "later," they are actually following the traditional timeline of graduating high school on time instead of early. A majority of top recruits are now joining their respective college programs as early enrollees and participating in winter workouts as well as spring practices, but an early graduation from high school isn't always feasible for all prospects, for whatever reason.

Jalen Lott, Immanuel Iheanacho Headline Late Arrival Group

Perhaps the most anticipated arrivals are five-star offensive lineman Immanuel Iheanacho and five-star wide receiver Jalen Lott. They could still make an immediate impact as true freshmen despite not joining the program as early as some of their fellow incoming freshmen.

Iheanacho is ranked as the No. 7 overall recruit in the class of 2026, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings. As the No. 2 offensive tackle recruit, Iheanacho seemingly oozes potential standing at 6-7, 380. How quickly he can adjust to the college game remains to be seen, but can he push for a spot in the rotation on Oregon's offensive line?

Blessed to be named All-Met Player of the Year! 🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/AsH7STTFDK — Immanuel Iheanacho ✭ (@immanueli24) December 22, 2025

The Ducks have some openings up front, especially at offensive tackle. However, there are plenty of players on the roster already competing for both tackle spots, including Fox Crader and Gernorris Wilson as well as Trent Ferguson and Ziyare Addison.

As for Lott, Oregon coach Dan Lanning and his team have learned the importance of hoarding wide receivers. Lott is the No. 3 wide receiver recruit in the class of 2026, per the Rivals Industry Rankings, and he comes to Eugene as the highest-rated wide receiver prospect since Ducks star Dakorien Moore.

Oct 11, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Dakorien Moore (1) warms up before the game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Lanning and company have some star power at wide receiver entering 2026 thanks to Moore as well as Evan Stewart, Jeremiah McClellan, transfer Iverson Hooks, but freshmen like Lott and Bair making an early contribution could push the unit from good to elite.

Rounding Out Oregon Ducks Incoming Freshman Class

A little over two-thirds of Oregon's 2026 recruiting class is already on campus, but some of the later arrivals have a chance to make an impact with the Ducks.

Four-star defensive lineman Prince Tavizon was originally a member of the 2027 recruiting class before he re-classified.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning takes the field as the Oregon Ducks face the Indiana Hoosiers in the Peach Bowl on Jan. 9, 2026, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Additionally, four-star defensive lineman Anthony Jones (not to be confused with Tank Jones) and four-star running back Brandon Smith committed to Oregon after the Early Signing Period and subsequently signed in February of 2026.

Three-star wide receiver Hudson Lewis was a late addition to Oregon's recruiting class after the Ducks flipped him from Utah, and he could be one of the more underrated freshmen stepping foot onto campus.