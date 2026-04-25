Dan Lanning Speaks Candidly About Quarterbacks Dante Moore and Dylan Raiola

EUGENE, Ore. – The Oregon Ducks took the field at Autzen Stadium for the first time in 2026 for their Spring Game. While fans had the chance to see quarterback Dante Moore in action once again, they also watched transfer quarterback Dylan Raiola suit up for Oregon for the first time.

Oregon coach Dan Lanning spoke about his quarterbacks’ performances after the game and revealed his top takeaways from the spring.

Everything Dan Lanning Said After the Spring Game

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning looks on during the Oregon Ducks annual spring game on April 25, 2026 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Opening Statement:

“That was a fun day. A lot of things you walk away with and say, ‘Okay, we got to work on some things.’ But ultimately, it was fun seeing our guys out there compete, certainly some stuff to clean up. Got to get some really good reps.”

“And there's nothing like game day experience in a lot of places in the country. And we get to have that here, because our fans are unbelievable. So big shout out to our fans, making today so special. I was telling the players in the locker room, they don't realize how unique and special it is to have all these guys that are playing the NFL now come back to be a part of that. So overall, really special weekend.”

“Obviously, some of our guys getting drafted, creating opportunities for themselves after Oregon, which is really fun for me to see as a coach, and certainly fun for our program. You guys saw it. I know you guys will probably ask a million questions.”

“There were some guys that we limited. Today, one, either we know where they're at, or two, just want to be precautionary. I don't put too much stock into what one side of the ball or the other side of the ball did the day this is about everybody, improving, and that's been all attack.”

Performances From Quarterbacks Dante Moore and Dylan Raiola:

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore throws down field during the Oregon Spring Game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene April 25, 2026 | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“I'll go back and watch the film. Overall, there was some good on both sides, but ultimately, I’ll come back and watch it. Part of it's about, okay, who's throwing, who are you throwing it to, who's protecting for you, what was it called?”

“We were very vanilla today. We're not going to put a bunch on film. We want to just go out there and execute some basic game-playing calls. So, once I watch the film, I’ll have a better assessment of how each guy played.”

What He Hoped to See From the New Coordinators:

“Just sequence and rhythm. Sequence and rhythm. When roles change in an organization, it's okay, who's talking to the guys before the team? Who's making sure we have our call sheets prepared the way they need to be prepared?”

“There's a lot of that day in and day out. It's really important and us being able to execute at a high level on game day. And again, just as much as it's preparation for the players to catch a ball in front of a bunch of people, in front of thousands of people, it's the same thing for coaches to call a defense or an offense in front of a lot of people.”

Having Receiver Evan Stewart Back in the Offense:

Oregon wide receiver Evan Stewart walks the field during warmups as the Oregon Ducks face the Ohio State Buckeyes Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025, in the quarterfinal of the College Football Playoff at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“This has been Evan's best spring since I've been here. I'm really excited about the growth. I think when you have something that's not there for a while, and you don't get the opportunity to do it, you're really hungry when you come back. And I've seen the maturity from him. I've seen him really level up in execution, be a guy that we can count on this spring.”

The Defensive Line’s Performance:

“I gotta go watch the film. I love that we're keeping stats in the scrimmage. We didn't hit, we didn't touch the quarterback, but that counts as a sack. So again, I don't put too much stock in that, what we got to protect better. But I also thought we ran the ball pretty well at the middle. So, I think there's some things to look at and evaluate. We didn't have a ton of explosive plays, but again, that's a little bit by nature, too, and how things were called.”

Tight End Kenyon Sadiq Draft Night:

“Such a special moment. And for me, those are even more special because I remember being in Kenyon’s living room, trying to convince him to come be a Duck, and then to see that grow three years later, where he gets the opportunity to be drafted in the first round.”

“I know how much that means to him and his family. He's such a special human that's worked extremely hard for everything he's gotten. So, when you get to when you get to see that happen for guys that played for us, it's a pretty special moment.”

Receiver Dakorien Moore’s Performance:

Oregon’s Dakorien Moore, right, looks over his shoulder on the way to a fourth quarter touch down at the Oregon Spring Game in Autzen Stadium in Eugene April 25, 2026 | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“Again, some good, some bad. Have to go watch it. I think the being will play a longer series, right with exuded efforts, something we got to continue to see grow. But I'm excited to watch the film. There's some good plays that he made out there today.”

If Deep Shots Were Part of the Game Plan:

“We're trying to show everybody our game plan. Yeah, no. I mean, we move the ball down the field. At times, you take shots, certain coverages dictate that again, we played, we had a limited call sheet on both sides of the ball, so that was going to happen at times.”

Growth From Beginning of Spring to Now:

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks the field during the Oregon Ducks annual spring game on April 25, 2026 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“Well, I think the intelligence of this group is really high. In the acumen and ability to execute offense and defensive plays is really up there. So they know and understand what we're trying to do. We've got a lot of stuff packaged well that these guys can operate really well.”

“So, I'd say that part's ahead. We become a much more connected team this spring that's got to continue as we go through the remainder of this offseason. We got to get stronger. We got to continue to become the physical team that we've been here in the past, so there's a lot of areas still for growth, but I think we're a really smart team right now and understand what we want to accomplish.”

The Importance of Players in the NFL to Recruits Visiting:

Oct 9, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; (Editors Notes: Caption Correction) New York Giants linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux (5) looks on during warmups before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

“You're trying to paint a vision for what it's going to be like when you come to play in Oregon. And when you get to actually experience that vision, you get to see guys that are playing in the league right now, see guys get drafted, see the fan experience.”

“I think that paints a great picture. This is a great weekend for Oregon and Eugene to be on display for these guys. They're in town that are saying, ‘Okay, is this place that I want to be at,’ and it makes that experience really fun and for us as coaches, and fun for those recruits.”

Receiver Evan Stewart Building Trust Back in His Body:

“Watch the film. But he knows he has a green jersey on, too, so he knows he's not getting hit. So, I mean, I think that's part of it. But again, he's had a really good spring.”

Quarterback Dylan Raiola’s Comfortability:

Fighting Ducks quarterback Dylan Raiola warms up during the Oregon Ducks annual spring game on April 25, 2026 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“I just saw a guy that enjoys playing football, right? I saw him light up in his face. There was a couple deep balls that he was able to connect and some that he didn't, that just kind of weighs. And overall, I was just excited to see Dylan playing out there with some joy and some passion and really understanding what we're trying to do on the field, and I think that's really coming along throughout the spring.”

How Hands on the Guest Coaches Were:

Nov 23, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Tez Johnson (15) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams during the second quarter at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

“So in the third quarter, we let them have a couple of series. Tez (Johnson) and Kayvon (Thibodeaux) had a lot of fun with it. So Kayvon was very clear to me. Wanted to let me know that he had three-and-outs, a turnover on downs. Say, ‘Hey man, you're still playing ball. When you're done, let me know. Maybe come coach.’ But those guys had a lot of fun.”

“I think that we can't play the game as coaches. It's about as close as you can get. So maybe some of those guys might have a future in coaching. I think Penei (Sewell) called a good game. I mean, Decommodore (Lenoir) called some great plays, so it was fun.”

“We had it kind of put together for him where there were plays that we feel comfortable calling, and those guys could help pick which one was next. I noticed Tez kept calling all the plays that he had a lot of success with when he was in Oregon.”

If There’s Growth From Last Spring Game:

“New team, new growth, right? In football, it's a 365 day grow. So for us, it's hard to assess, comparative to other teams and where you're at, because it's a new team. So, we'll evaluate it. First thing you gotta do is go watch the film. I haven't had a chance to do that yet, but I am pleased with where we're at right now, and definitely walking away from today, there's a lot of notes and stuff we kind of get better at.”

Thoughts on the College Football Calendar Changing:

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning warms players up during the Oregon Ducks annual spring game on April 25, 2026 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“Move it up. I've been very clear, but I think it solves a lot of problems in college football. We have one portal window. I don't think the portal should exist at the same time that football's being played. On the same note, I think the semester should be kind of the start of a new season, a new term.”

“And right now we'll be in the second semester of school, but still, at the same time playing football. It doesn't line up with the windows of academic calendars. The closer we get to the season ending on January 1, the better it is, I think, for all programs, coaching transitions, all things exist. So it's a really easy fix. In my opinion, we'll see if we can get closer and closer to that.”

On Players Enjoying ‘Shout’:

“I'll say that's the most fun our players will ever have at ‘Shout.’ But I'm glad they have to share that moment. Nobody else is getting to have anything quite like that, but they look like they had a lot of fun there today, and that's the best time to probably do it, is in spring.”

“Is to be able to celebrate those moments. So, we get to enjoy it during the season. That's really special within the game when it happens. And nobody else has that. But we have to have a level of focus whenever we're doing that in season. So, I think they got a chance to check out the day and really enjoy that moment.”

Tight Kendre Harrison Balancing Two Sports:

July 27, 2024; Eugene, OR, USA; Kendre Harrison part of the top-ranked recruits flocked to Eugene for the 2024 Oregon Ducks Saturday Night Live ; Mandatory credit: Zachary Neel-USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images | Ducks Wire-USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“It's always been the plan when he got here to focus really on football first, and then we'll see with as that comes along, what opportunities present itself. I mean, we saw a guy today that got drafted, that played baseball here right now. He's going to go be playing football for the Colts, and Bryce, we have Dakorien right now that's doing two sports as well.”

“He's going to be competing in track the rest of this spring. So, it's certainly something we can do. We just have to figure out what that's going to look like moving forward. And right now, it's probably about putting football to bed this spring and seeing what growth he still has to have from that standpoint,

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