BREAKING: Alex Forsyth OUT vs. UCLA

    October 23, 2021
    Oregon Starting Center Alex Forsyth Out vs. UCLA

    Mario Cristobal told reporters that Forsyth was a full go earlier this week.
    Oregon starting center Alex Forsyth will not play against UCLA. Forsyth was out on the field and went through warmups, snapping to Anthony Brown

    However with about 30 minutes before the game he went to the locker room with an Oregon staffer. Forsyth was spotted on the sideline with around five minutes left in the first quarter wearing his jersey and street clothes. 

    This marks the third straight game Forsyth has missed. He did not play against Stanford due to back spasms and was a late scratch before Cal after Mario Cristobal said he looked good that week in practice. Cristobal reiterated after the game that he and the staff thought he was going to be good to go.

    Ryan Walk will take over in his absence. The Ducks will now deploy a lineup from left to right: TJ Bass, Jackson Powers-Johnson, Ryan Walk, Steven Jones and Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu. That's the same lineup they deployed against Cal, and they stuck with those five for the entirety of the game. 

