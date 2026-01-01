Oregon Ducks True Freshman Earns MVP in College Football Playoff's Orange Bowl

Rocking the black lid/white jersey/gray pant combo at the Orange Bowl, mental mistakes and miscues were continuously made in the first half by the No. 5 Oregon Ducks (13-1, 8-1 Big Ten). The 6-0 halftime score heading into the locker room should have been much worse for the No. 4 Texas Tech Red Raiders (12-2, 8-1 Big 12) than it actually was, who forced the Ducks to run for -5 rushing yards and go 2-for-11 on third downs.

Luckily, the Red Raiders' offense, led by senior quarterback Behren Morton, couldn't capitalize while only producing 215 total yards and turning the ball over four times in four quarters of play. One Oregon cornerback will haunt Morton in his nightmares in the coming weeks.

Oregon defensive back Brandon Finney Jr. celebrates an interception as the Oregon Ducks take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the Orange Bowl on Jan. 1, 2026, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Most Valuable Player: Brandon Finney Jr.

The defensive clinic was led by true freshman cornerback Brandon Finney Jr., who has started every game this season for the Ducks. He had the most complete game of his young football career. Finney Jr. continues to make quarterbacks pay who even think of looking in his direction.

Not one, but two key interceptions to go along with six tackles (four solo) and a fumble recovery for Finney Jr. Just an unreal performance from one of the best members of any secondary across the country.

Oregon pitching a shutout against Texas Tech's No. 2 scoring offense in the nation is not an easy task in any facet.

Oregon outside linebackers Matayo Uiagalelei, right, and Teitum Tuioti take the field as the Oregon Ducks host the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Nov. 14, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Honorable Mention: Matayo Uiagalelei

The junior outside linebacker's sack and strip straight out of Morton's hands in the pocket is the reason he's garnering so much interest from NFL scouts and general managers. That third-quarter defensive play from Matayo Uiagalelei led to a six-yard touchdown run from freshman running back Jordon Davison, which extended the Ducks' lead to 13-0.

He looks to be a potential first-round draft pick in 2026.

Honorable Mention: Teitum Tuioti

Junior outside linebacker Teitum Tuioti, the son of defensive line coach Tony Tuioti, did everything that was asked of him and even more on the offensive end. Australian senior punter James Ferguson-Reynolds found the big Hawaiian on the fake punt and 11-yard pass for a first down and extended the drive in the second quarter. Tuioti finished with six tackles (two tackles for losses) and two sacks.

Oregon coach Dan Lanning and offensive coordinator Will Stein love to gamble on fourth down with the trick plays, and it paid off there with Tuioti. The coaching minds went 4-for-8 on fourth down efficiency in Miami.

Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq hurdles over USC cornerback DeCarlos Nicholson as the Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans on Nov. 22, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Honorable Mention: The Tight End Room

The Ducks' tight ends came out of the gates showing off their massive size advantage, crisp route-running, and advanced blocking skills. Four targets and four catches in the first drive for both redshirt sophomore Jamari Johnson and junior Kenyon Sadiq.

History was made by Sadiq, setting a new program single-season record by a tight end with 46 receptions.

It seems as if getting a first-round bye in the College Football Playoff isn't as great as it should be. Every top-four seed in a quarterfinal matchup since 2024 has lost with a 0-6 record as of right now. Staying ready without having to shake off the rust looks to be a better perk than having too much rest.

Next for the Ducks is the winner of the Rose Bowl between the No. 1 Indiana Hoosiers and the No. 9 Alabama Crimson Tide. The semifinal matchup will take place at the Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday, Jan. 9.