Alex Forsyth Trending Toward Return, Steve Stephens 'Progressing cautiously' Ahead of Washington

    • November 4, 2021
    Oregon Center Alex Forsyth Trending Toward Return, Safety Steve Stephens IV 'Progressing Cautiously' Ahead of Washington

    The latest injury updates as the Ducks prepare for a trip to Washington.
    The Oregon Ducks were without their starting center Alex Forsyth for the entirety of October, but it sounds like he could make his return against Washington. 

    "Forsyth is a hundred percent, done everything," Mario Cristobal told reporters in a press conference on Wednesday.

    The head coach was upfront about how it's been the same story with Forsyth each of the past four weeks, and tried to provide more clarity around what's been a very unpredictable month of back spasms for his starting center.

    "Feel great about it. Because it's been unpredictable so to speak, I'm just gonna say that's where he's at right now. We've done everything possible with him and he's practiced full throttle every rep."

    Oregon has trotted Ryan Walk out at center in each of the last four games and he hasn't missed a beat despite occupying the right guard spot for much of the season. Cristobal added that the team gets four players snaps at center throughout the week in practice and that there's always a competition, which includes Dawson Jaramillo, who has been called a Swiss army knife of this year's group after playing multiple positions at a high level. 

    The Ducks saw safety Steve Stephens IV exit with a soft tissue injury against Colorado last week. Cristobal said he would be reevaluated earlier in the week and that he "has a chance" to play against Washington.

    "Stevens, I think we'll know by tomorrow where he's gonna be at. We're progressing cautiously with him, he's done a good job."

    It sounds like it could be trending toward a game-time decision since Cristobal won't speak with the media again until Saturday.

    Oregon saw its safety depth pushed to the brink against Colorado with freshman Daymon David, Bryan Addison and Lucas Noland all seeing time after Stephens' exit. Fortunately for the Ducks, Cristobal added that veteran safety Jordan Happle is a full go ahead of this week's road trip and Verone McKinley looks like he's back to normal after getting a bit shaken up during the Colorado game.

    PODCAST: Previewing No. 7 Oregon Ducks vs. Washington

