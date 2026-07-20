Four-Star Recruit Brayden Parks Is Sneaky Important To Oregon For Three Reasons

The Oregon Ducks might be 1,785 miles away from four-star defensive lineman recruit Brayden Parks, but coach Dan Lanning and his staff are very much still in the running to land his commitment. Parks will announce his decision live between Oregon and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Thursday, July 23.

While Notre Dame currently has a 89 percent chance of landing Parks' commitment per On3, it's notable that the recruit is a bit of a wild card after keeping his intentions close to his vest throughout the process. Both teams have been "favored" during different parts of his recruitment, trading public momentum.

Notre Dame head football coach Marcus Freeman celebrates at the 90th annual Sun Bowl game against Oregon State on Friday, Dec. 29, 2023, at El Paso, Texas. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

There are three reasons why Parks' decision is sneaky important for the Ducks' 2027 recruiting class... and the future of the program.

1. Recruit Brayden Parks Fills (Literal) Massive Need

Not only is Parks the top uncommitted defensive lineman in the 2027 recruiting class... At 6-foot-3 and 305 pounds, Parks would be the biggest defensive lineman committed to Oregon’s recruiting class.

His power was on full display in high school as a pile mover. The Brother Rice (Chicago) standout is listed as high as the No. 185 recruit in the class (Rivals Industry) and the No. 18 defensive lineman (247Sports). As a junior, the Chicago native totaled 44 tackles in 13 games.

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning greets fans before the game against the James Madison Dukes at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Ducks have five exciting defensive line recruits committed in the class but Parks fills a different kind of need, with disruption the middle of the defense.

Among the current commits are:

-Four-star defensive linemen Zane Rowe

-Four-star defensive linemen Cam Pritchett

-Five-star EDGE Rashad Streets

-Three-star EDGE Achilles Reyna

-Three-star EDGE Josh Christensen

Streets, who is making noise as one of the most vocal Oregon commits on social media, has actively recruited Parks to join him in Eugene.

When Parks announced his visit to Eugene for the weekend of April 10-12, Streets reposted with a message of his own.

"Bout time to lock in my boy! #Scoo"

Jul 23, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Oregon head coach Dan Lanning speaks to the media during the Big Ten NCAA college football media days at Mandalay Bay Resort. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Ducks have 24 commits in their 2027 class, which ranks first in the Big Ten and No. 4 in the nation, according to Rivals. Securing a Parks commitment would still give them an opportunity to land the top recruiting class in the cycle.

2. Oregon Must Replace Its Entire Starting Defensive Line

The Ducks are in a unique scenario in 2026, as their entire defensive line returns for another reason of Oregon football, despite exciting NFL Draft prospects.

Oregon’s four returning starters across the 2026 defensive front are:

Defensive tackle Bear Alexander

Defensive tackle A’Mauri Washington

Edge Matayo Uiagalelei

Edge Teitum Tuioti

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore, left, greets fellow Duck Bear Alexander during a youth football camp at Marist Catholic High School on June 20, 2026, in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

So in 2027, there is a lot of looming turnover as Oregon will need to replace unique talent. Surely, there will be some opportunities for making an immediate impact in Eugene. The transition from high school football to college can be a challenge for some recruits but having a large option like Parks could help Lanning and the staff rebuild the position group.

3. Dan Lanning And Oregon’s NFL Development Pitch

If Lanning and defensive line coach Tony Tuioti can shock the Fighting Irish and haul in a commitment from Parks, it’d be a major recruiting victory... and win for their NFL Draft pitch. Oregon has had at least six players taken in the NFL Draft in each of the last four years, with 31 total selections under Lanning.

Jul 23, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Oregon defensive end Matayo Uiagalelei speaks to the media during the Big Ten NCAA college football media days at Mandalay Bay Resort. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Ducks and the Fighting Irish have been sending defensive lineman to the league at a rapid rate since 2022, however Oregon's players have turned heads at the premium picks.

Since the 2022 NFL Draft, five Oregon defensive lineman or edge rushers were top-100 picks, including first-round selections Kayvon Thibodeaux and Derrick Harmon.

The Ducks will likely add to that impressive list in the 2027 NFL Draft, where Washington and Uiagalelei are garnering first-round NFL grades already.

Oregon's NFL pipeline has never been stronger, creating an exciting future outlook for recruits like Parks, who hope to be developed in college for a chance to reach the next level.

As fans wait for college football to heat back up, it'll be worth keeping an eye on Parks decision.

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