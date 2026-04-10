Four-Star Rashad Streets Recruits Top Prospect To Oregon After Ohio State Visit

The Oregon Ducks buy-in is real from four-star commit Rashad Streets.

The highly-touted defensive lineman Streets is already making an impact for coach Dan Lanning... on the recruiting trail. Streets is actively recruiting four-star Brayden Parks to join him in Eugene on social media.

It's not the first time an Oregon commit has lobbied for the Ducks football program. This is notable as it suggests Oregon is building momentum from within its own class of 2027, with commits taking ownership in shaping the future roster.

Nov 18, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The public pitch to Parks also has interesting timing.

Rashad Streets Recruits Brayden Parks To Oregon After Ohio State Visit

Just one week after Streets revealed his commitment to the Ducks on on The Pat McAfee Show on ESPN, he continues to amplify attention.

When fellow four-star defensive lineman recruit Brayden Parks announced his visit to Eugene for the weekend of April 10-12, Streets reposted with a message of his own.

"Bout time to lock in my boy! #Scoo"

Bout time to lock in my boy❗️#Scoo🦆 https://t.co/0T3cuXUYBX — Rashad Streets (@Rashad_Streets) April 9, 2026

The timing adds another layer of intrigue, as Parks is coming off a visit to Ohio State Buckeyes before heading to Eugene. Can the Ducks make a big impression on him right after going to Columbus? The stakes are high as the recruiting battle intensifies between Oregon and Ohio State for a high-priority target. The Big Ten foes also are going up against perceived favorite Notre Dame.

When commits are actively recruiting other prospects before putting on the Oregon uniform, it points to a level of confidence in the program that resonates with other top athletes. With the pitch public on social media, it is a visible recruiting effort that only amplifies attention around Parks’ visit. While it may just be one post on X, it reflects a growing trend where prospects use their platforms to influence decisions and build connections with potential teammates in real time.

Parks is an Illinois native and plays for Brother Rice High School. He ranks as the No. 8 best player in the state, No. 14 defensive linemen and No. 128 overall by 247Sports.

Jan 1, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5), wide receiver Malik Benson (4), defensive back Brandon Finney (4) and defensive lineman Bear Alexander (1) celebrate following the 2025 Orange Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

If Parks decides to pick the Ducks, he joins Streets in a situation where they could make an early impact in Eugene. The Oregon defensive line will have a lot of potential departures for 2027 as all four starters from 2026 are expected to depart for the NFL Draft in Matayo Uiagalelei, A'Mauri Washington, Bear Alexander, and Teitum Tuioti.

Parks' top-8 schools are: Oregon, Ohio State, Notre Dame, Miami, Illinois, Michigan, Tennessee and Georgia.

Streets picked Oregon over his finalists in the South Carolina Gamecocks, Florida State Seminoles, NC State Wolfpack, Ohio State Buckeyes, and Alabama Crimson Tide vying for his commitment.

Oregon Ducks Recruiting Class

Lanning and the Ducks current now hold seven commitments in the class of 2027, with some exciting potential adds in the mix:

Zane Rowe, four-star defensive lineman

Ai'King Hall, four-star cornerback

Rashad Streets, four-star EDGE

Cameron Pritchett, four-star EDGE

CaDarius McMiller, four-star running back

Avery Michael, three-star offensive lineman

Sam Ngata, three-star linebacker

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning takes the field as the Oregon Ducks face the Indiana Hoosiers in the Peach Bowl on Jan. 9, 2026, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Ducks class ranks No. 3 in the Big Ten Conference, behind the Ohio State Buckeyes and USC Trojans. Oregon's class ranks No. 8 nationally as No. 1 Texas A&M Aggies have been on a hot streak, followed by the No. 2 Oklahoma Sooners who have an impressive 20 commits already.

With so much time before the inks actually hits the paper, there will undoubtedly be flips and lots of movement before the class is actually locked in. However, Lanning is positioning the Ducks for another top-5 recruiting class... It would be his fourth-straight top-5 ranked class, only highlighting the edge the Ducks are creating among the top prospects in the nation.