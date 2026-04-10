Four-Star Rashad Streets Recruits Top Prospect To Oregon After Ohio State Visit
In this story:
The Oregon Ducks buy-in is real from four-star commit Rashad Streets.
The highly-touted defensive lineman Streets is already making an impact for coach Dan Lanning... on the recruiting trail. Streets is actively recruiting four-star Brayden Parks to join him in Eugene on social media.
It's not the first time an Oregon commit has lobbied for the Ducks football program. This is notable as it suggests Oregon is building momentum from within its own class of 2027, with commits taking ownership in shaping the future roster.
The public pitch to Parks also has interesting timing.
Rashad Streets Recruits Brayden Parks To Oregon After Ohio State Visit
Just one week after Streets revealed his commitment to the Ducks on on The Pat McAfee Show on ESPN, he continues to amplify attention.
When fellow four-star defensive lineman recruit Brayden Parks announced his visit to Eugene for the weekend of April 10-12, Streets reposted with a message of his own.
"Bout time to lock in my boy! #Scoo"
The timing adds another layer of intrigue, as Parks is coming off a visit to Ohio State Buckeyes before heading to Eugene. Can the Ducks make a big impression on him right after going to Columbus? The stakes are high as the recruiting battle intensifies between Oregon and Ohio State for a high-priority target. The Big Ten foes also are going up against perceived favorite Notre Dame.
When commits are actively recruiting other prospects before putting on the Oregon uniform, it points to a level of confidence in the program that resonates with other top athletes. With the pitch public on social media, it is a visible recruiting effort that only amplifies attention around Parks’ visit. While it may just be one post on X, it reflects a growing trend where prospects use their platforms to influence decisions and build connections with potential teammates in real time.
Parks is an Illinois native and plays for Brother Rice High School. He ranks as the No. 8 best player in the state, No. 14 defensive linemen and No. 128 overall by 247Sports.
If Parks decides to pick the Ducks, he joins Streets in a situation where they could make an early impact in Eugene. The Oregon defensive line will have a lot of potential departures for 2027 as all four starters from 2026 are expected to depart for the NFL Draft in Matayo Uiagalelei, A'Mauri Washington, Bear Alexander, and Teitum Tuioti.
Parks' top-8 schools are: Oregon, Ohio State, Notre Dame, Miami, Illinois, Michigan, Tennessee and Georgia.
Streets picked Oregon over his finalists in the South Carolina Gamecocks, Florida State Seminoles, NC State Wolfpack, Ohio State Buckeyes, and Alabama Crimson Tide vying for his commitment.
Oregon Ducks Recruiting Class
Lanning and the Ducks current now hold seven commitments in the class of 2027, with some exciting potential adds in the mix:
- Zane Rowe, four-star defensive lineman
- Ai'King Hall, four-star cornerback
- Rashad Streets, four-star EDGE
- Cameron Pritchett, four-star EDGE
- CaDarius McMiller, four-star running back
- Avery Michael, three-star offensive lineman
- Sam Ngata, three-star linebacker
The Ducks class ranks No. 3 in the Big Ten Conference, behind the Ohio State Buckeyes and USC Trojans. Oregon's class ranks No. 8 nationally as No. 1 Texas A&M Aggies have been on a hot streak, followed by the No. 2 Oklahoma Sooners who have an impressive 20 commits already.
With so much time before the inks actually hits the paper, there will undoubtedly be flips and lots of movement before the class is actually locked in. However, Lanning is positioning the Ducks for another top-5 recruiting class... It would be his fourth-straight top-5 ranked class, only highlighting the edge the Ducks are creating among the top prospects in the nation.
Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, and X for the latest news.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Bri Amaranthus is an Emmy-winning sports reporter with over 12 years of experience in television, radio, podcasting, and digital sports journalism. She has been with Sports Illustrated for four years, providing breaking news, exclusive interviews, and analysis on the NFL, college sports, and the NBA. Prior to joining SI, Bri hosted NBC Sports Northwest's prime-time television show, where she also served as the Oregon beat reporter and created content covering both the NBA and college sports. Throughout her career, Bri has achieved significant milestones, including covering major events like the NBA Finals, NFL playoffs, College Football Playoff, NCAA Basketball Tournament, NFL Draft, and the NFL Combine. She earned a D1 scholarship to play softball at the University of San Diego and won two state softball titles in high school in Oregon. In addition to her Emmy win for NBC's All-Star Coach special, she has received multiple Emmy nominations, highlighting her dedication and talent in sports journalism.Follow BriAmaranthus