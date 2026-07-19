Three Oregon Defensive Recruits With the Best Chance to Play Early in Their Careers

The Oregon Ducks have an impressive recruiting class in the 2027 cycle, as they have landed 24 different commitments and currently rank as the No. 2 team in the nation, according to 247Sports. Among the commits and defensive prospects that they have landed thus far, these three have the best chance to contribute early in their college careers.

1. Five-Star EDGE Rashad Streets

Oregon head football coach Dan Lanning talks to the media. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Oregon Ducks five-star EDGE commit Rashad Streets is a monster off the edge, as he has made his presence felt for multiple seasons at the high school level. He is currently rated as the nation's No. 29 prospect in the class, No. 7 prospect off the edge, and the No. 2 prospect in the state of North Carolina, according to 247Sports. He is the highest-rated prospect on the website when it comes to the Ducks' class on the defensive side of the ball.

He has the chance to be great off the edge for the Ducks as an underclassman because he has a deep bag of pass-rushing moves. He isn't just a jack of all trades, but a master of all of the moves off the edge. He continues to sharpen his skills and should only get better in his senior season. He will have a great opportunity to play quickly, as the Ducks will be losing their two best defensive edges, as they will likely be losing Matayo Uiagalelei and Teitum Tuioti to the NFL Draft after this season.

2. Five-Star Cornerback Hayden Stepp

Jul 23, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Oregon head coach Dan Lanning speaks to the media during the Big Ten NCAA college football media days at Mandalay Bay Resort. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Oregon Ducks five-star cornerback commit Hayden Stepp is the prospect who is currently committed to the Ducks with arguably the most upside. He is currently rated as the nation's No. 16 prospect, No. 3 among all cornerbacks, and the No. 1 player in the state of Nevada, according to ESPN, as he currently plays high school ball with the Bishop Gorman Gaels. There are plenty of things going for the standout cornerback, but one thing trumps the others.

That being his measurements, as he currently measures in at 6-3 and 190 pounds, according to both Rivals and ESPN. This is elite size for cornerbacks, which will allow him to make plays that the majority of the other cornerbacks won't be able to make. This also will allow him to play defense at a more efficient level against the taller wide receivers. He has great vision and is quick for his size as well, which leaves the Ducks with a major decision that could result in Stepp playing as a true freshman.

3. Three-Star EDGE Achilles Reyna

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning leads practice for the Ducks Thursday, April 7, 2022, in Eugene. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Oregon Ducks three-star EDGE and defensive lineman commit Achilles Reyna may not have the flashy five-star ranking, but that doesn't mean he isn't extremely talented. In fact, it can be argued that his ability to rush the passer from both the inside and the outside allows him to compete against the best prospects in the class. He brings plenty of versatility and will likely only get better when it comes to his pass-rushing skills working under the Ducks staff.

While he may seem like a project to some people, his 6-8 frame, paired with 250 pounds (according to Rivals), will only help him see the field faster. While his position seems a bit up in the air, his production at the next level is still expected. His size could help him see the field as early as his first season in a Ducks' uniform.

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