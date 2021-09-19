Halftime Thoughts: Oregon Stony Brook

The Ducks and Seawolves head to the locker room at the half with Oregon leading 17-7.

The Ducks offense had an up-and-down first half, scoring both touchdowns on the ground with a keeper from Anthony Brown and CJ Verdell taking in a short shuffle pass. On offense Oregon had 242 total yards, with 83 on the ground and 159 through the air.

The Ducks were solid in the red zone going two-for-two, but struggled on third down, going zero-for-three.

Johnny Johnson III leads all receivers with four catches for 41 yards and just over ten yards a pop. The offense hasn't pushed the ball down the field much, but had three explosive plays (15 yards or more). Verdell and Dye are both averaging over five yards per carry so the ground game is working.

The Oregon offensive line struggled to close out the half and allowed two sacks as part of three total tackles for loss. I'd like to see Brown take some more shots down field so the offense can put this game away and get some of the younger players in.

The defense hasn't looked as polished as I would have expected after the Ohio State game. However Verone McKinley has been the early bright spot with two interceptions, only one of which was converted into any kind of points.

The Ducks wrapped up the first half without a sack and struggled to get pressure on Tyquell Fields, which is concerning considering they're going against a far less talented offensive line. Stony Brook is averaging 5.8 yards per play and got a big boost courtesy of a 49-yard pass to Shawn Harris Jr.

The Ducks have rotated a lot of players on defense, with Jeffrey Bassa and Nate Heaukulani getting a lot of snaps at the Will linebacker spot. We've seen a lot of Treven Ma'ae and Jake Shipley with Kayvon Thibodeaux and Bradyn Swinson not playing.

Another hot and cold half for the Ducks.