JMU Coach Bob Chesney Doesn't Hold Back On Dan Lanning And Dante Moore

The No. 5 Oregon Ducks (11-1, 8-1 Big Ten) and the Sun Belt Conference champions, No. 12 James Madison Dukes (12-1, 8-0 Sun Belt), are nearing their first-round matchup in the College Football Playoff in Eugene, Oregon, at Autzen Stadium.

Dukes coach Bob Chesney is going into unfamiliar territory, with their best win on the 2025 season coming against the Troy Trojans on Dec. 5 in the Sun Belt title game at home inside Bridgeforth Stadium in Harrisburg, Virginia, 31-14. Their lone loss at the Atlantic Coast Conference's Louisville Cardinals near the start of the season on Sept. 5, 28-14.

Sep 5, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; James Madison Dukes head coach Bob Chesney argues a call with an official during the first half against the Louisville Cardinals at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images | Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images

Bob Chesney Doesn't Hold Back On Dan Lanning And Dante Moore

Regarding redshirt sophomore quarterback Dante Moore, Chesney knows he's the most dangerous player on the field for the Ducks, due to his ability to impact the offensive game in any facet under center. He touched on the leader when speaking to the media before the Saturday, Dec. 20, matchup.

"To me, it's the willingness of the quarterback to throw into coverage. He understands tight windows and trusts his arm. He could be one of the top draft picks in this draft. There's a lot in there. He has confidence and trust. He's mobile. He does a really good job of getting the ball out," Chesney stated.

When Chesney touched on matching up with Oregon coach Dan Lanning, the future UCLA Bruins head coach spoke on Lanning's success in taking over a new program back in 2022 and making it his own, to what the college football world sees today.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks the sideline as the Oregon Ducks take on the Washington Huskies on Nov. 29, 2025, at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Washington. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"They're extremely well coached. They are just really good at understanding protections and trying to break those protections. When they get to their one-on-one matchups or if they get on a running back, they do a really good job of keeping their pad level down."

Chesney continued, "They do not quit as they are pursuing the quarterback. A lot of the big plays that have happened against them have been quarterbacks being able to evade some sort of rush and get their feet set and find something downfield."

Preparing for Autzen Stadium Atmosphere

In front of a sold-out crowd of 54,000+ in Eugene on Saturday, Chesney understands that the loud atmosphere will play a major factor for his units on both sides of the ball when trying to hear play-calling from the James Madison sideline.

That's without the full Ducks' student body present, being on Christmas break.

"We want to try and make it to where we can't even hear each other on both sides of the ball, knowing that it will affect the offense and the special teams more than it will the defense, but that is definitely what we're jumping into," Chesney said. "We have all their songs, all the things they do, their band, everything we could gather is what we're putting on display out there for our guys, so that's something that they've heard before."

Sep 21, 2024; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; James Madison Dukes head coach Bob Chesney on the sidelines in the second quarter at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Oregon vs. James Madison NIL Disparity

Chesney pointed out that James Madison's Name, Image, and Likeness or NIL for the 2025 season was around $1 million. As for Oregon's football program and NIL, it's considered to be the top in the sport. This is due to the university's long-time partnership with Nike and co-founder Phil Knight.

In fact, the Dukes and Ducks are so far from each other financially that Oregon's defensive coordinator, Tosh Lupoi (earned $2 million in 2025), makes more than James Madison's head coach and his 2025 roster combined. Chesney was owed a $833,495 salary for the 2025 season.