Head coach Dan Lanning met with reporters in Eugene on Saturday following Oregon's 45-27 win over the Stanford Cardinal.

Opening statement: "Fun game for our team. So much for us to grow on. Really think we operated well early and really throughout the game on both sides of the ball and on special teams. Had some difference maker plays but obviously we gotta eliminate the shooting ourselves in the foot. It showed up in the past, it showed up again this game and we gotta do a better job coaching that. The penalties can't happen. Has to be something that we improve on. We're gonna take it serious and we're gonna do a good job of it and I can promise that. It's something we're looking to grow from. A lot of positives we can take away from this game but also a lot of moments of growth. We're trying to be the best version of us and we're not quite there yet."

Question: "Was it encouraging to see almost every drive in the first half was sustained and obviously the self-inflicted wounds, but some of the responses to finish a couple of those after penalties?"

Lanning: "There's certainly some positives we can take away from tonight. We ran the ball really well. We were able to do some things really successfully but I think for us to be the team that we wanna be we gotta make sure that we don't hurt ourselves."

Question: "Almost 10 yards a carry. How was your offense so effective running the football?"

Lanning: "We wanna lean on our strength. I think our O-line has been a strength all year and our backs are running really hard. We were obviously able to involve the quarterback in the run game and wide receivers that was part of our plan coming in and if they didn't take it away we wanted to continue to lean on it."

Question: "Flowe didn't suit up, what was the status with him pregame and do you feel like you came out healthy with this game?"

Lanning: "I'll have to get with chief our trainer and kind of catch up and see where things are at but he was unavailable right before the game."

Question: "The penalties at the end of the first half felt like different ones than we've seen in previous games in terms of pre-snap stuff. Was that alarming or concerning more in terms of it wasn't repeat stuff it was something new?"

Lanning: "Extremely alarming and extremely concerning and we're gonna work on it. Certainly a negative way to end, but yeah it's something we gotta get better at and we're not gonna sit here and ignore it. It's something we gotta go improve on."

Join the Community

Follow Max on Twitter: @mtorressports

Subscribe to our FREE newsletter to have the latest Oregon Ducks news sent directly to your inbox

Join the discussion on our forums HERE