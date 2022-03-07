How the Oregon Ducks Performed at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine
With the 2022 NFL Draft 53 days away, the NFL Scouting Combine gave aspiring NFL players the chance to display their raw talents in front of NFL scouts, coaches, and general managers.
Six Oregon Ducks were invited to the combine — Kayvon Thibodeaux, Johnny Johnson III, Devon Williams, CJ Verdell, Mykael Wright, and Verone McKinley III.
Here's a look at how the future Pro Ducks performed at the combine.
*All stats from NFL.com/combine*
Kayvon Thibodeaux
Height: 6'4"
Weight: 254 pounds
Arms: 33 1/8"
Hands: 9 3/4"
40-Yard Dash: 4.58 (7th among 20 participating DEs)
Bench Press: 27 reps (1st among 10 participating DEs)
Prospect Grade: 6.72 (2nd among 30 participating DEs, 4th overall in 2022 class)
NOTE: Thibodeaux reportedly withdrew from the remainder of the combine, per NFL Network, which included the vertical jump, broad jump, and 3-cone drill.
Johnny Johnson III
Height: 6'0"
Weight: 197 pounds
Arms: 30 1/2"
Hands: 9 3/4"
40-Yard Dash: 4.60 (27th among 32 participating WRs)
Vertical Jump: 32" (31st among 34 participating WRs)
Broad Jump: 121" (27th among 34 participating WRs)
3 Cone Drill: 7.21 (9th among 14 participating WRs)
20-Yard Shuttle: 4.54 (12th among 13 participating WRs)
Prospect Grade: 5.56 (40th among 40 participating WRs)
Devon Williams
Height: 6'5"
Weight: 210 pounds
Arms: 34 1/8"
Hands: 9 7/8"
40-Yard Dash: 4.65 (31st among 32 participating WRs)
Vertical Jump: 33" (28th among 34 participating WRs)
How Oregon Ducks Performed at 2022 NFL Scouting Combine
The official numbers from the six Ducks who suited up at Lucas Oil Stadium
2023 Safety Dakaari Nelson is Well Aware of Oregon's Winning Tradition
The Alabama product recently landed an offer from the Ducks and could make his way out west for a visit
WATCH: Oregon DE Kayvon Thibodeaux at NFL Scouting Combine
Thibodeaux only participated in two events but put up impressive results in both
Broad Jump: 133" (4th among 34 participating WRs)
Prospect Grade: 5.89 (28th among 40 participating WRs)
CJ Verdell
Height: 5'8"
Weight: 194 pounds
Arms: 29 1/4"
Hands: 9 1/2"
Vertical Jump: 29.5" (31st among 31 participating RBs)
Broad Jump: 118" (22nd among 30 participating RBs)
Prospect Grade: 5.62 (32nd among 36 participating RBs)
NOTE: Verdell did not run at the combine and his weight is 17 pounds lighter than listed on his bio on GoDucks.com.
Mykael Wright
Height: 5'10 1/2"
Weight: 173 pounds
Arms: 30 1/2"
Hands: 9"
40-Yard Dash: 4.57 (31st among 32 participating CBs)
Prospect Grade: 5.88 (23rd among 38 participating CBs)
Verone McKinley III
Height: 5'10"
Weight: 198 pounds
Arms: 30 5/8"
Hands: 9 1/8"
Bench Press: 16 reps (T-6th most among 9 participating SAFs)
Vertical Jump: 35" (10th among 15 participating SAFs)
Broad Jump: 120" (16th among 17 participating SAFs)
Prospect Grade: 6.13 (9th among 23 participating SAFs)
*Note: McKinley did not run at the combine.*
Join the Community
Follow Dylan on Twitter: @drksportsnews
Subscribe to our free newsletter to get the latest Oregon Ducks news sent to your inbox