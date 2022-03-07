How Oregon Ducks Performed at 2022 NFL Scouting Combine

Skip to main content
Player(s)
Kayvon Thibodeaux, Mykael Wright, Verone McKinley III, Johnny Johnson III, Devon Williams, CJ Verdell
Team(s)
Oregon Ducks

How the Oregon Ducks Performed at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine

Six Ducks looked to boost their NFL draft stock at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

With the 2022 NFL Draft 53 days away, the NFL Scouting Combine gave aspiring NFL players the chance to display their raw talents in front of NFL scouts, coaches, and general managers.

Six Oregon Ducks were invited to the combine — Kayvon Thibodeaux, Johnny Johnson III, Devon Williams, CJ Verdell, Mykael Wright, and Verone McKinley III.

Here's a look at how the future Pro Ducks performed at the combine.

*All stats from NFL.com/combine*

Kayvon Thibodeaux

kayvon-thibodeaux-40-yard-dash-nfl-combine

Height: 6'4"

Weight: 254 pounds

Arms: 33 1/8"

Hands: 9 3/4"

40-Yard Dash: 4.58 (7th among 20 participating DEs)

Bench Press: 27 reps (1st among 10 participating DEs)

Prospect Grade: 6.72 (2nd among 30 participating DEs, 4th overall in 2022 class)

NOTE: Thibodeaux reportedly withdrew from the remainder of the combine, per NFL Network, which included the vertical jump, broad jump, and 3-cone drill. 

Johnny Johnson III

johnny-johnson-iii-nfl-scouting-combine

Height: 6'0"

Weight: 197 pounds

Arms: 30 1/2"

Hands: 9 3/4"

40-Yard Dash: 4.60 (27th among 32 participating WRs)

Vertical Jump: 32" (31st among 34 participating WRs)

Broad Jump: 121" (27th among 34 participating WRs)

3 Cone Drill: 7.21 (9th among 14 participating WRs)

20-Yard Shuttle: 4.54 (12th among 13 participating WRs)

Prospect Grade: 5.56 (40th among 40 participating WRs)

Devon Williams

devon-williams-nfl-scouting-combine

Height: 6'5"

Weight: 210 pounds

Arms: 34 1/8"

Hands: 9 7/8"

40-Yard Dash: 4.65 (31st among 32 participating WRs)

Vertical Jump: 33" (28th among 34 participating WRs)

Broad Jump: 133" (4th among 34 participating WRs)

Prospect Grade: 5.89 (28th among 40 participating WRs)

CJ Verdell

cj-verdell-nfl-scouting-combine

Height: 5'8"

Weight: 194 pounds

Arms: 29 1/4"

Hands: 9 1/2"

Vertical Jump: 29.5" (31st among 31 participating RBs)

Broad Jump: 118" (22nd among 30 participating RBs)

Prospect Grade: 5.62 (32nd among 36 participating RBs)

NOTE: Verdell did not run at the combine and his weight is 17 pounds lighter than listed on his bio on GoDucks.com.

Mykael Wright

mykael-wright-nfl-scouting-combine

Height: 5'10 1/2"

Weight: 173 pounds

Arms: 30 1/2"

Hands: 9"

40-Yard Dash: 4.57 (31st among 32 participating CBs)

Prospect Grade: 5.88 (23rd among 38 participating CBs)

Verone McKinley III

verone-mckinley-iii-nfl-scouting-combine

Height: 5'10"

Weight: 198 pounds

Arms: 30 5/8"

Hands: 9 1/8"

Bench Press: 16 reps (T-6th most among 9 participating SAFs)

Vertical Jump: 35" (10th among 15 participating SAFs)

Broad Jump: 120" (16th among 17 participating SAFs)

Prospect Grade: 6.13 (9th among 23 participating SAFs)

*Note: McKinley did not run at the combine.*

