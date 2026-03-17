Most Underrated Storyline at Oregon’s Pro Day

NFL scouts will be in attendance to watch the Oregon Ducks' annual Pro Day at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Oregon, on Tuesday, March 17.

This is yet another opportunity for the future professional Ducks to get their face in front of organizations and show off their specific skill sets before the 2026 NFL Draft from April 23-25 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Oregon wide receiver Malik Benson warms up as the Oregon Ducks face the Indiana Hoosiers in the Peach Bowl on Jan. 9, 2026, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Wide Receiver Malik Benson's Growing NFL Draft Stock

Malik Benson is the most underrated player amongst those participating in Oregon's Pro Day. Starting his collegiate career with Hutchinson Community College in Kansas from 2020-21, he became the No. 1-rated junior college prospect in the 2021 recruiting class.

Benson then had trouble finding his stride during his time with the SEC's Alabama Crimson Tide in 2023 and the Atlantic Coast Conference's Florida State Seminoles in 2024. He would finish with just 473 receiving yards and two touchdowns on 38 receptions in his first two seasons at the NCAA Division I level.

In his one season in the Big Ten Conference, he completely bumped up his previous production with 719 receiving yards and six touchdowns on 43 receptions. Five of his six touchdown catches in 2025 went for 40+ receiving yards. Benson was vital in the run to the College Football Playoff semifinals alongside then redshirt sophomore quarterback Dante Moore.

At the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana, he ran a 4.37-second 40-yard dash (fourth-highest at the event) and a 1.55-second 10-yard split. Benson jumped a 32.5-inch vertical and 10-2 broad, not nearly as impressive as his speed tests.

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oregon wideout Malik Benson (W006) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Because of his uptick in production during his short time with the Ducks, the 6-0 and 190-pound standout is projected to be a Day 3 selection. Benson can be picked anywhere from the fifth to the seventh round this spring.

One more vote of confidence in front of all the different professional teams at the Pro Day will bring more overall trust in his capabilities. Benson has track-like speed with above-average ball skills. He can be a reliable deep threat at the next level and be a favorite target for many different franchise quarterbacks. Benson does need to be a more diverse route-runner, and that will come with time.

Dillon Thieneman meets with the media at the 2026 NFL Combine. | Clark Wade/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

List of Other Ducks Participating

Other participants at the Ducks' Pro Day are expected to include safety Dillon Thieneman, tight end Kenyon Sadiq, offensive guard Emmanuel Pregnon, offensive tackle Alex Harkey, linebacker Bryce Boettcher, offensive tackle Isaiah World, cornerback Jadon Canady, and running back Noah Whittington.

The most first-round picks in a single NFL Draft for Oregon are two (1972, 2013, 2015, 2025). This year, there is a chance that three can be taken with Thieneman, Sadiq, and possibly Pregnon.

The Ducks set a program record with 10 players selected in the 2025 NFL Draft. That performance surpassed the previous school record of eight players drafted, which was set in 2024. Will another record be broken in 2026?