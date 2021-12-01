How to Watch No. 10 Oregon vs. No. 17 Utah

How to Watch No. 10 Oregon Ducks vs. No. 17 Utah Utes in Pac-12 Championship
No. 17 Oregon (10-2, 7-2 Pac-12) heads to Las Vegas to once again clash with the No. 17 Utah Utes (9-3, 8-1 Pac-12) this week, however this time, it's for all the marbles. Bragging rights. A Pac-12 title. And of course a trip to the 2022 Rose Bowl.
Here's all the info you need to catch the game.
When: Friday December 3, 2021, Approx. 5:14 p.m.
Where: Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas, Nevada)
TV: ABC
Broadcast Crew: Chris Fowler (Play-by-play), Kirk Herbstreit (Analyst), Holly Rowe (Sideline reporter)
Stream: FUBOTV
Radio: Oregon Sports Network from Learfield IMG College, local radio: KUJZ-FM 95.3 (Eugene), KFXX-AM 1080 (Portland), Sirius: 133 | XM: 197.
Raido crew: Jerry Allen (Play-by-play), Mike Jorgensen (Analyst), Joey McMurry (Sideline reporter), Terry Jonz (Pre-game show)
Live updates: Follow Dylan Reubenking and Max Torres on Twitter as well as our live updates story posted on Ducks Digest the day of the game
Elite 2022 OL Josh Conerly recaps Oregon Visit
