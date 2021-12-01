How to Watch No. 10 Oregon vs. No. 17 Utah

Skip to main content
    • December 1, 2021
    How to Watch No. 10 Oregon Ducks vs. No. 17 Utah Utes in Pac-12 Championship

    The Ducks get another shot at the Utes. Are you tuning in?
    No. 17 Oregon (10-2, 7-2 Pac-12) heads to Las Vegas to once again clash with the No. 17 Utah Utes (9-3, 8-1 Pac-12) this week, however this time, it's for all the marbles. Bragging rights. A Pac-12 title. And of course a trip to the 2022 Rose Bowl.

    Here's all the info you need to catch the game.

    When: Friday December 3, 2021, Approx. 5:14 p.m.

    Where: Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas, Nevada)

    TV: ABC

    Broadcast Crew: Chris Fowler (Play-by-play), Kirk Herbstreit (Analyst), Holly Rowe (Sideline reporter)

    Stream: FUBOTV

    Radio: Oregon Sports Network from Learfield IMG College, local radio: KUJZ-FM 95.3 (Eugene), KFXX-AM 1080 (Portland), Sirius: 133 | XM: 197. 

    Raido crew: Jerry Allen (Play-by-play), Mike Jorgensen (Analyst), Joey McMurry (Sideline reporter), Terry Jonz (Pre-game show)

    Live updates: Follow Dylan Reubenking and Max Torres on Twitter as well as our live updates story posted on Ducks Digest the day of the game

