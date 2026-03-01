Numerous Quarterback Recruits Plan Visits With Oregon Ducks

Over the last 27 years or so, the Oregon Ducks have turned into college football's 'Quarterback University.' The talent at the position truly started to gain traction with Akili Smith in 1998, whose son, redshirt freshman quarterback Akili Smith Jr., is currently playing at his alma mater.

Following the 1998 Pac-10 Conference Co-Offensive Player of the Year, it only got more talented under center at Autzen Stadium. Joey Harrington, Dennis Dixon, Darron Thomas, Washington Commanders' Marcus Mariota, Los Angeles Chargers' Justin Herbert, Denver Broncos' Bo Nix. That's just a few, as the list goes on and on.

Combat Duck quarterback Akili Smith Jr. drops back to pass during the Oregon Spring Game. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Now to the present day. Redshirt junior quarterback Dante Moore, a potential Heisman Trophy candidate, and junior quarterback Dylan Raiola, the Big Ten Conference transfer from the Nebraska Cornhuskers. won't be in the Pacific Northwest forever.

Oregon coach Dan Lanning, along with first-year offensive coordinator Drew Mehringer, have spent the offseason recruiting several quarterback prospects.

Tight end coach Drew Mehringer joins the first practice of spring for Oregon football on Thursday, March 16, 2023. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

2027's Blake Roskopf

In the 2027 class, four-star Blake Roskopf from Desert Edge in Goodyear, Arizona, is set to have a busy spring while traveling across the nation. Per 247 Sports' Tom Loy, Roskopf has five upcoming official visits scheduled in March, with two later dates to be announced.

North Carolina Tar Heels - March 2

Washington Huskies - March 7

Oregon Ducks - March 9

Stanford Cardinal - March 10

UCLA Bruins - March 12

Arkansas Razorbacks - to be determined

Mississippi State Bulldogs - to be determined

Desert Edge quarterback Blake Roskopf (7) rushes for a touchdown against Cactus during the 5A State Championship game at Mountain America Stadium on Dec. 6, 2024. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Roskopf is the No. 11-ranked quarterback in his class and the No. 2 player coming out of the state of Arizona, according to Rivals.

In his past junior and sophomore seasons, Roskopf completed 64 percent of his passes for 5,018 passing yards and 56 touchdowns with 20 interceptions. With experience in track and field, he also ran in for four touchdowns.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks the field as the Oregon Ducks practice at Barry University ahead of the Orange Bowl on Dec. 30, 2025, in Miami, Florida. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There are two other quarterbacks in the 2027 recruiting class and one in the 2028 recruiting class on the Ducks' radar.

2027's Dane Weber

Roskopf will be busy, but three-star Dane Weber from Chaparral in Temecula, California, has his future four months of recruiting visits all planned out, per 247 Sports' Tom Loy. Weber will be at Oregon on March 31, but he also has over 10 trips planned with programs like USC, UCLA, Stanford, Michigan, and more, per Loy.

2027's Sione Kaho

During Oregon's important June 19 recruiting weekend, four-star Sione Kaho from Lincoln in Tacoma, Washington will also be present with many other talented players at all different positions.

Along with Roskopf and four-star Will Mencl from Chandler in Chandler, Arizona, Kaho is one of the most coveted quarterbacks that the Ducks have shown immense interest in. The Stanford Cardinal from the Atlantic Coast Conference is also a school to monitor.

He's ranked as the No. 11 player at his position in the 2027 class and the No. 2 player coming out of the state of Washington, according to Rivals.

2028's Koa Malau'ulu

Even with the 2027 quarterback recruiting cycle currently heating up, it's never too early to begin relationships with the arm talent in the 2028 class.

From powerhouse Saint John Bosco in Bellflower, California, three-star Koa Malau'ulu should be expecting a shipload of power conference offers from some of the most memorable program names around the sport of college football.

The recent Oregon offer he received back in January just means a bit more. Malau'ulu hasn't set up a visit to Eugene yet, but expect him to very soon.