How to Watch, Stream and Listen to No. 8 Oregon vs. Cal

Dan Lanning and the No. 8 Oregon Ducks are preparing to hit the road to the Bay Area this week.

Fresh off their biggest win of the season over the UCLA Bruins, the Ducks look to stay hot as they take their six-game win streak to Berkeley.

The Golden Bears have given them a fair share of trouble in recent seasons. Last year was a textbook example of Oregon playing down their opponent. Cal drove deep into the red zone and nearly sent the game to overtime, but a crucial stop helped the Ducks hold off Cal for a 24-17 win.

In 2020, Justin Wilcox's squad had their number, as they defeated Oregon 21-17 in Berkeley in a brutal offensive showing for the Ducks.

Lanning and the players know they can't take any game lightly, especially with their sights set on the Pac-12 title game and beyond.

What: No. 8 Oregon Ducks (6-1, 4-0 Pac-12) vs. Cal Golden Bears (3-4, 1-3 Pac-12)

Where: California Memorial Stadium (Berkeley, CA)

When: Saturday October 29, 2022 12:35 pm PT

TV: FS1

Broadcast crew: Tim Brando (Play-by-play) | Spencer Tillman (Analyst)

Stream: FuboTV (start a FREE TRIAL by clicking HERE)

Radio: Oregon Sports Network | Local: KUJZ-FM 95.3 (Eugene) | KFXX-AM 1080 (Portland) | Sirius: 133 | XM: 197

Radio crew: Jerry Allen (Play-by-play) | Mike Jorgensen (Analyst) | Joey McMurry (Sideline reporter) | Terry Jonz (Pre-game show)

