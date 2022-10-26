Skip to main content

How to Watch, Stream and Listen to No. 8 Oregon vs. Cal

All the broadcast information you need to stay up to date with the Ducks in Berkeley on Saturday.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Dan Lanning and the No. 8 Oregon Ducks are preparing to hit the road to the Bay Area this week. 

Fresh off their biggest win of the season over the UCLA Bruins, the Ducks look to stay hot as they take their six-game win streak to Berkeley. 

The Golden Bears have given them a fair share of trouble in recent seasons. Last year was a textbook example of Oregon playing down their opponent. Cal drove deep into the red zone and nearly sent the game to overtime, but a crucial stop helped the Ducks hold off Cal for a 24-17 win. 

READ MORE: Oregon takes over top spot in week 9 SI Pac-12 football power rankings

In 2020, Justin Wilcox's squad had their number, as they defeated Oregon 21-17 in Berkeley in a brutal offensive showing for the Ducks.

Lanning and the players know they can't take any game lightly, especially with their sights set on the Pac-12 title game and beyond.

What: No. 8 Oregon Ducks (6-1, 4-0 Pac-12) vs. Cal Golden Bears (3-4, 1-3 Pac-12)

Where: California Memorial Stadium (Berkeley, CA)

When: Saturday October 29, 2022 12:35 pm PT

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Bucky Irving UCLA Celebration
Play
Football

Oregon Takes Over Top Spot in SI Week 9 Pac-12 Power Rankings

Taking stock of the Pac-12 conference after another big week of games.

Ducks Digest
Dan Lanning UCLA High Five
Play
Football

VIDEO: Dan Lanning Cal Week Press Conference

The Ducks are gearing up for a road trip to the Bay Area.

Ducks Digest
Ducks Dish Podcast Logo
Play
Podcast

PODCAST: Oregon Lands Two New Big Commitments

The Ducks add to both the 2023 and 2024 classes with big-time players.

Ducks Digest

TV: FS1

Broadcast crew: Tim Brando (Play-by-play) | Spencer Tillman (Analyst)

Stream: FuboTV (start a FREE TRIAL by clicking HERE)

Radio: Oregon Sports Network | Local: KUJZ-FM 95.3 (Eugene) | KFXX-AM 1080 (Portland) | Sirius: 133 | XM: 197

Radio crew: Jerry Allen (Play-by-play) | Mike Jorgensen (Analyst) | Joey McMurry (Sideline reporter) | Terry Jonz (Pre-game show)

Join the Community

Follow Max on Twitter: @mtorressports

Subscribe to our FREE newsletter to have the latest Oregon Ducks news sent directly to your inbox

Join the discussion on our forums HERE

In This Article (1)

Oregon Ducks
Oregon Ducks

More Ducks

Bucky Irving UCLA Celebration
Football

Oregon Takes Over Top Spot in SI Week 9 Pac-12 Power Rankings

By Max Torres
Dan Lanning UCLA High Five
Football

VIDEO: Dan Lanning Cal Week Press Conference

By Max Torres
Ducks Dish Podcast Logo
Podcast

PODCAST: Oregon Lands Two New Big Commitments

By Josh Parker
Sam Taimani Spring Ball
Football

Lanning Updates Injury Status of Taki Taimani

By Josh Parker
Justin Wilcox
Football

Oregon vs. Cal Betting Odds

By Josh Parker
Iapani Laloulu Commitment Promo
Recruiting

QUAAACK: Iapani Laloulu Commits to Oregon

By Max Torres
AJ Pugliano
Recruiting

QUAACK: AJ Pugliano Commits to Oregon

By Max Torres
Chip Kelly Oregon
Football

What Chip Kelly Said After Oregon Beat UCLA

By Josh Parker