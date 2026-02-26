Oregon Ducks Pushing to Add Four-Star Recruit to Loaded Cornerback Room

The Oregon Ducks are loaded in the secondary for what seems like the next couple of years. Just look at what first-year defensive coordinator Chris Hampton and defensive back coach Rashad Wadood have to work with in the 2026 season, including two key transfers coming within the Big Ten Conference.

Sophomore cornerback Brandon Finney Jr.

Junior cornerback Aaron Scott Jr. (Ohio State Buckeyes transfer)

Junior defensive back Koi Perich (Minnesota Golden Gophers transfer)

Redshirt sophomore defensive back Ify Obidegwu

Sophomore defensive back Na'eem Offord

Oregon defensive back Brandon Finney Jr. celebrates an interception as the Oregon Ducks take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the Orange Bowl on Jan. 1, 2026, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Coach Dan Lanning is trying to build off and implement an identity on the defensive side of the ball. His staff is focusing on 2027 recruit, four-star safety/cornerback Danny Lang from powerhouse Mater Dei in Santa Ana, California.

At 6-0 and 160 pounds, he ranks as the nation's No. 93 overall recruit, No. 12 for his position, and No. 10 player coming out of the state of California, per Rivals. In three varsity high school football seasons, Lang has collected 73 total tackles (61 solo, 12 assisted), 14 pass deflections, two interceptions, and two fumble recoveries in the ultra-competitive Trinity League.

Per Rivals' Greg Biggins, Lang has three official visits with two Big Ten and one SEC program scheduled for the early part of the upcoming summer.

Auburn Tigers - June 15

USC Trojans - June 12

Oregon Ducks - June 19

Jan 1, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning reacts after getting a Gatorade bath from his players following the 2025 Orange Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

He was on campus and inside Autzen Stadium for Junior Day back on Jan. 31. Two other Big Ten institutions, the Ohio State Buckeyes and Michigan Wolverines, are still in the hunt for the skilled prospect.

Lang also told Rivals that he plans to make his college football decision on his 18th birthday, July 2, after all his trips across the country. Currently, the Ducks don't have a commitment at the cornerback position in their 2027 class.

As for the 2026 recruiting class in the secondary, four-star safety Davon Benjamin from Oaks Christian in Westlake Village, California, and four-star cornerback Azel Banag from A.C. Flora in Columbia, South Carolina, will be joining the Pacific Northwest program.

Jan 9, 2026; Atlanta, GA, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning leads his team onto the field prior to the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Indiana Hoosiers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Oregon's 2027 Recruiting Class

Along with Lang, nine other important 2027 recruits will be in town for the most popular recruiting weekend during the dog days of summer. That includes another player in the last line of defense, whom the Oregon staff is trying to flip out of the SEC.

Five-star offensive lineman Ismael Camara

Four-star quarterback Sione Kaho

Four-star wide receiver Julian Caldwell

Four-star tight end Anthony Cartwright III

Four-star linebacker Brandon Lockley Jr.

Four-star cornerback Donte Wright (Georgia Bulldogs commit)

Four-star offensive tackle Avery Michael (Oregon Ducks commit)

Three-star athlete Tae Walden Jr.

Three-star inside offensive lineman Lex Mailangi

According to Rivals, the class currently stands at No. 13 amongst the nation's top schools and No. 4 in the Big Ten behind the No. 3 USC Trojans, No. 2 Nebraska Cornhuskers, and No. 1 Ohio State Buckeyes.