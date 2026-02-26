Bryce Boettcher Opens Up About MLB Career at the NFL Combine
Throughout the Oregon Ducks' 2025-2026 season, commentators covering Oregon's games time and again mentioned senior linebacker Bryce Boettcher's baseball career, which includes being drafted by the Houston Astros in the 13th round of the 2024 MLB Draft.
With hints throughout the season, including Boettcher sharing with the ESPN College Gameday crew prior to Oregon's game against USC that he's keeping his "eyes and ears peeled for the NFL", the Duck standout finally confirmed that his baseball career was "on hold" during interviews at the NFL Combine.
Bryce Boettcher Speaks on MLB Career Pause
"I'm pursuing fully football right now," Boettcher said to reporters. "I want to win a Super Bowl."
Shortly after clarifying his status between his NFL and MLB dreams, the Eugene, Oregon native emphasized that the Houston Astros were amicable with his decision.
"They've been super supportive, man," Boettcher said about the Astros. "Obviously, waiting to see how the Draft shakes out, but they've been super understanding that I'm from Oregon and wanted to finish out my football career there."
Football or Baseball, That is the Question
Of course, Boettcher riding the line between two sports could raise an eyebrow for NFL scouts in terms of his commitment level. For Boettcher, he's willing to squash the idea of a man without a country (or sport, in this case).
"It's football," Boettcher said when asked about which sport captures his heart the most. "Football is my passion. I love it. You can't hit anyone on the baseball field. I love baseball, but you know this game makes me feel alive."
The Teams Talking with Bryce Boettcher
So far during at the combine, Boettcher has reportedly had in an informal talk with the Houston Texans, an interview with the Denver Broncos, informal talk with the Philadelphia Eagles, an informal with the Dallas Cowboys, and multiple meetings with the Pittsburgh Steelers. However, his informal chat with the San Francisco 49ers continued a relationship Boettcher previously began at the Senior Bowl, where he led his team's defense in tackles.
During that meeting, Boettcher met 49ers general manager John Lynch, an NFL Hall of Fame former safety for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Denver Broncos, and New England Patriots.
"I met with him at the Senior Bowl actually," Boettcher said. "I walked in, he looked familiar [but] I didn't quite know who he was and I shook his hand and I was like 'Oh, that's John Lynch'. Which was awesome to be with him. He's got a Super Bowl ring. Cool story. Cool career. I know my pops is a big fan so I called him back and let him know so that's pretty cool."
Bringing the Heat
Starstruck moments and clarifying his passion aside, Boettcher feels ready to show his talents at the combine. In a succinct statement, the former Duck shared with reporters exactly what he thinks a team will get after his name is called.
"Someone that's relentless and passionate about this game. I haven't met someone that's as passionate about this game and plays as hard as I do. I feel like that's the number one of football: someone that's passionate and someone that's going to win you a lot of games. That's me," Boettcher said.
