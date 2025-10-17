Oregon Ducks Running Back Listed As Out vs. Rutgers Scarlet Knight
The No. 8 Oregon Ducks are on the road again to face the Rutgers Scarlet Knights in week 8. As the Ducks look to get back in the win column, what are the biggest injury questions for Oregon coach Dan Lanning and his team?
The biggest surprise is Oregon running back Jayden Limar listed as "Out" for the Rutgers matchup. Oregon defensive back Daylen Austin is questionable for the second consecutive game.
On the other side, Rutgers has lost multiple key players with season-ending injuries.
Oregon vs. Rutgers Availability Reports
Oregon
Questionable
Daylen Austin, defensive back
Out
Evan Stewart, wide receiver
Trey McNutt, defensive back
Brayden Platt, linebacker
Jayden Limar, running back
Dillon Gresham, wide receiver
Jack Ressler, wide receiver
Out for Season
Kyler Kasper, wide receiver
Bryce Boulton, offensive line
Rutgers
Rutgers has had unfortunate injury luck in 2024, with 20 guys listed "Out" before facing Washington, including 11 out for the season. Perhaps the biggest blow to the Scarlet Knights was losing linebacker Moses Walker against Iowa.
Questionable
Samuel Brown V, running back
Out
Dylan Braithwaite, wide receiver
Vernon Allen, wide receiver
Davoun Fuse, safety
Chris Joines, safety
Michael Clayton, cornerback
Dino Kaliakmanis, wide receiver
Dane Pardridge, wide receiver
Darold Dengohe, defensive tackle
Out for Season
Doug Blue-Eli, defensive tackle
Famah Toure, wide receiver
Moses Walker, linebacker
CJ Campbell, running back
Steven Murray, cornerback
DK Gilley, safety
Noah Shaw, defensive back
Nick Oliveira, offensive lineman
Ryder Langsdale, offensive lineman
Dantae Chin, offensive lineman
Braxton Kyle, defensive lineman
Oregon's Biggest Injury Questions
Daylen Austin, defensive back
Ducks defensive back Daylen Austin missed his first game of the season after suffering an upper body injury in the game against Penn State. He landed awkwardly on his arm, and Austin was the only Oregon player listed "Questionable" before facing the Hoosiers.
Austin warmed up with the defensive backs before the game, but he did not log a snap against Indiana. A return against Rutgers remains to be seen, and his status will be updated two hours before kickoff.
Trey McNutt, defensive back
Oregon freshman defensive back Trey McNutt suffered a broken leg in August causing him to miss the Ducks' first six games of the season. He has been consistently listed as "Out" on Oregon's official availability report, but McNutt is seemingly making progress.
McNutt did not play in Oregon's loss to Indiana, but he did stretch with his position group before the game. The Ducks did not put a timeline on his return, but the door was always open for McNutt to return
Evan Stewart, wide receiver
Star wide receiver Evan Stewart was expected to be a top target for Ducks quarterback Dante Moore after deciding to return to Oregon for the 2025 season. However, a knee injury suffered in the spring has kept Stewart sidelined to start the year.
Lanning did not put a timetable on Stewart's return, but he kept the door open for a potential return by the elite receiver.
Oregon and Rutgers will face off at 3:30 p.m. PT.