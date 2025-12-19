Dakorien Moore Teases Potential Injury Update on Social Media

Oregon Ducks wide receiver Dakorien Moore posted a photo of himself onto Instagram on Thursday evening, and Moore captioned the post, "Back," with an emoji of a joker playing card. Does this mean that Moore has been cleared to return to the field for No. 5 Oregon in the College Football Playoff?

The Ducks are set to host the No. 12 James Madison Dukes in the first round of the CFP on Saturday, Dec. 20, but the health of Oregon's wide receivers has been one of the biggest storylines in Eugene. The Ducks will continue to release availability reports, but the biggest sign will likely be pre-game warmups before Oregon takes on James Madison.

Through eight games, Moore has caught 28 passes for 443 yards and three touchdowns. The true freshman has also been a weapon in Oregon's running game, carrying the ball four times for 49 yards and one touchdown.

Moore has missed the last four games for the Ducks, joining star wide receiver Evan Stewart as a frequent presence on Oregon's weekly availability reports. The Ducks received another blow with Gary Bryant Jr. injuring his ankle against Iowa, causing Bryant Jr. to miss the final three games of the regular season.

On Monday's practice, Moore, Bryant Jr., and Stewart were all seen warming up with the team during the 15-minute window of that was made available to the media.

Oregon's CFP Availability Reports

For the first time, the CFP is requiring teams to submit availability reports in the week leading up to each round. Despite the new information, the status of Stewart, Bryant, and Moore is still unclear. The trio of wide receivers have been "Questionable" before the James Madison game, and they will likely remain under the same designation until kickoff.

In addition to Oregon's wide receivers, the return of Ducks safety Trey McNutt has been closely monitored by Oregon fans. The true freshman defensive back broke his leg during fall camp, but he was upgraded to Questionable for the CFP after being listed Out throughout the season.

Oregon wide receiver Justius Lowe is Out for the game, and he announced his intentions to enter the transfer portal when it opens in January. As a result, Ducks quarterback could be relying on wide recevier Malik Benson and tight end Kenyon Sadiq to carry the load in the passing game.

Typically during the season, Oregon has upgraded players from Out to Questionable before they eventually return to the field. Time is running out as every game is now an elimination game, but Ducks coach Dan Lanning has made it clear that he does not want to rush anyone back to injury.

According to DraftKings, Oregon is favored by 20.5 points over James Madison despite the uncertainty of Moore's health and other pieces for the Ducks.