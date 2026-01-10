Oregon’s Peach Bowl Uniforms Turn Heads in Stunning Debut vs. Indiana

ATLANTA - The No. 5 Oregon Ducks' Peach Bowl uniforms are making waves as the Ducks prepare to face No. 1 Indiana at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. With a long-standing reputation for bold Nike designs, Oregon’s latest College Football Playoff look is turning heads once again.

For the first time in program history, Oregon pairs its iconic road combination of green helmet, white jersey and white pant with the futuristic Generation O style. The look is turning heads in stadium and also online. Check out photos below of the Nike threads as the Ducks warm up to face the Hoosiers with a berth to the National Championship on the line.

Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore before the Peach Bowl | Bri Amaranthus / Oregon Ducks on SI

Oregon Ducks' Peach Bowl uniforms | Bri Amaranthus / Oregon Ducks on SI

Oregon Ducks uniforms in the Peach Bowl | Bri Amaranthus / Oregon Ducks on S

Oregon Ducks helmets for the Peach Bowl | Bri Amaranthus / Oregon Ducks on SI

Oregon's shiny green helmets with solid yellow wings are particularly striking. This is also the second time ever the Ducks have used solid yellow wings on a helmet, with the first time happening this season against James Madison in the first round of the College Football Playoff.

It's the fifth time Oregon has worn this uniform combination in the postseason, going 2-2 in the previous four games.

The Ducks have been trendsetters for decades in the uniforms space. With just four teams remaining in the College Football Playoff, this uniform cements Oregon’s reputation as a leader in innovative design and a trendsetter in sports style.

Is also is the feather in a cap of a season full of new technology, fabrics, and finishes in high-profile games. Some of the Ducks can't miss uniform moments from the 2025-26 season include:

"The Shoe Duck" Gray and Gold with Marble Helmet (vs. Oregon State) – Oregon debuted its first-ever marble helmet with the "Shoe Duck" uniform, honoring Nike cofounders Bill Bowerman and Phil Knight. The marble base featured two asymmetrical old-gold brushed wings, paying tribute to both the Greek goddess of victory, Nike, and Oregon’s traditional helmet wing design.

Sep 27, 2025; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Oregon Ducks running back Jordon Davison (0) reacts after defeating the Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

“Mummy Duck” White and Black Glow-in-the-Dark (@ Penn State) – The Ducks debuted their “Mummy Duck” logo for the first time against Penn State, featuring bandage-inspired designs on the arm and leg wraps and gloves. Both the mummy logo and the glow-in-the-dark elements were firsts in Oregon uniform history.

For Oregon's newest combination vs. Indiana, the details are what make the green helmet, white jersey and white pant combination unique. Oregon will wear their white "Mighty Oregon" jersey with green and yellow accents, complimented with white pants from "Warp Speed", white gloves and cleats with green detailing, and a shiny green helmet with solid yellow wings.

Linebacker Jerry Mixon Jr. wears the Oregon Ducks' uniform for the Peach Bowl game against Indiana. | @goducks on X

Oregon fans have largely embraced the new look, celebrating the return of more traditional green and yellow in the Ducks’ striking Nike uniforms. The Ducks are honoring their green and yellow identity with this combination.

The Peach Bowl combination also marks a sharp departure from the outfit worn in their only loss of the season—a 30–20 defeat to Indiana at Autzen Stadium—when Oregon sported the black-and-green “Fly Era” ensemble.

oregon ducks dante moore college football playoff indiana nfl draft dan lanning indiana hoosiers texas tech quarterback | oregon ducks on si jake bunn

Lanning has guided Oregon to an impressive 48-7 record, achieving double-digit wins in each of his first four seasons. He ranks fourth all-time in wins among Oregon head coaches and has led the Ducks to consecutive College Football Playoff appearances, a Big Ten Championship, and victories in the Orange Bowl, Fiesta Bowl, and Holiday Bowl.

The Ducks kick off against the Hoosiers at the Peach Bowl on Friday, Jan. 9 at 4:30 p.m. PT.

A win would also send Oregon to the College Football Playoff National Championship Game on Jan. 19 and secure the Ducks’ third trip to the title game.