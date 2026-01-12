Oregon Ducks Lose Experienced Defender To Transfer Portal

With the Oregon Ducks' season ending after the loss to the No. 1 Indiana Hoosiers, Oregon outside linebacker Blake Purchase announced he is entering the transfer portal. In a post on his Instagram. Purchase shared his interview with Denver Sports Media about his decision to leave the Ducks with two years of eligibility.

While the loss of Purchase stings, Ducks outside linebackers Matayo Uiagalelei and Teitum Tuioti announced that they are forgoing the 2026 NFL Draft and returning to school.

Sep 6, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks linebacker Blake Purchase (9) tackles Oklahoma State Cowboys running back Kalib Hicks (1) during the second half at Autzen Stadium. | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Blake Purchase Opens Up About Oregon Transfer

“I want to start by thanking God for this journey and everything that has come with it. Thank you to my family for the continued love and support they have given me. I’m forever grateful for these past three seasons at the University of Oregon," Purchase said to Denver Sports Media.

"The lessons l’ve learned here will stay with me for a lifetime. Thank you to all the coaches who poured into me and helped me grow as both a person and a player. And to my teammates - the bonds we built are forever. You are my brothers for life," Purchase added.

Oregon outside linebacker Blake Purchase pressures Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza as the Oregon Ducks host the Indiana Hoosiers Oct. 11, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Reactions on Social Media

It's also interesting to note that defensive back Sione Laulea, who also recently declared for the transfer portal prior to the Ducks' loss in the Peach Bowl, commented "Where we goin" on Purchases' post. Uiagalelei commented a GIF of a person crying on Purchase's announcement.

Another swatch of social media commentors are honing in on Purchase's home state of Colorado (Cherry Creek High School) with requests to transfer to coach Deion Sanders' Colorado Buffaloes.

Oct 18, 2025; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Oregon Ducks linebacker Blake Purchase (9) on defense during the second half against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

MORE: What Dan Lanning Said After Oregon's Loss to Indiana

MORE: Instant Takeaways From Oregon's Playoff Loss to Indiana

MORE: Dante Moore NFL Outlook Comes Into Focus After Peach Bowl Loss

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!

Blake Purchase's History With The Ducks

Playing three seasons with Oregon, Purchase was behind Tuioti and Uiagalelei on the Ducks' depth chart However, Purchase made an appearance in every game for the Ducks' 2025-2026 season.

This season with Oregon, Purchase racked up 13 tackles, two sacks, and one interception. That interception and one of the sacks came against the Ducks' dominant 56-10 performance against Rutgers, in which several of the second and third string Oregon players got plenty of reps. His other sack came in the College Football Playoff against Texas Tech at the Orange Bowl.

Oct 18, 2025; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Oregon Ducks linebacker Blake Purchase (9) reacts after recovering a fumble during the first half against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

What Blake Purchase's Departure Means for the Ducks

Though Purchase's departure does come as a surprise for Duck fans, losing talented athletes who aren't getting as much field action as the starters is something to expect in the modern era of college football.

However, the Ducks are in need of snagging a veteran linebacker from the portal to bolster their defense with the departure of defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi and senior linebacker Bryce Boettcher.

Linebackers Devon Jackson, Brayden Platt, Dylan Williams, and Gavin Nix are all still with the Ducks. Plus, junior linebacker Jerry Mixon Jr. became a valuable piece for Oregon's defense throughout the season.

However, with the departure of several athletes on the defense including Purchase, and with a majority of Oregon's current transfer portal acquisitions being special teams, expect the Ducks to make a move for older veteran talent on defense before the portal closes on Jan. 16.