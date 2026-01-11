Oregon Ducks Hosting Top Transfer Portal Safety

The offseason has officially begun for the Oregon Ducks after the loss to the Indiana Hoosiers in the College Football Playoff semifinals at the Peach Bowl.

The program remains on the right track as coach Dan Lanning's teams seem to keep getting better and better each year. He has gotten further in each of his four seasons with the Pacific Northwest program. At only 39 years old, Lanning has a 48-8 overall record and now looks to the transfer portal to improve more in the secondary with his 2026 roster.

Oregon Ducks Hosting Koi Perich

Dec 26, 2025; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive back Koi Perich (3) against the New Mexico Lobos during the Rate Bowl at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

According to his Instagram, Minnesota Golden Gophers sophomore safety Koi Perich was recently in Eugene, Oregon, on Saturday, Jan. 10, as well as Lubbock, Texas, to visit the Texas Tech Red Raiders earlier in the week on Thursday, Jan. 8.

Seeing action on defense, offense, and special teams as a punt returner, Perich has totaled 128 total tackles (67 solo, 61 assisted), six interceptions, four pass deflections, two forced fumbles, and one sack in his first two seasons of college football. The 6-1, 200-pound safety had one interception returned for a 27-yard touchdown against the Purdue Boilermakers back on Oct. 11.

In Autzen Stadium during Big Ten Conference play on Nov. 14, Perich collected five tackles (three assisted, two solo) in the 42-13 loss against the Ducks. The defensive back was named to the All-Big Ten Second Team in 2025 and the All-Big Ten First Team in 2024. Perich has two years of college eligibility remaining.

In addition to Perich, Oregon is reportedly pursuing a few more high-profile transfers out of the portal.

Ohio State Buckeyes' Aaron Scott Jr.

Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback Aaron Scott Jr. (5) celebrates during the second half of the NCAA football game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Nov. 22, 2025. Ohio State won 42-9. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Another secondary talent that is expected to visit Oregon and Lanning, coming from the Big Ten again, is Ohio State Buckeyes sophomore cornerback Aaron Scott Jr., per 247 Sports' Tom Loy. No date for a visit has been set at this time.

Scott Jr. is also considering the Wisconsin Badgers (visited Madison on Friday, Jan. 9), Tennessee Volunteers (expected to visit Knoxville on Thursday, Jan. 15), and the LSU Tigers (no visit date to Baton Rouge announced).

With two years of college eligibility remaining, Scott Jr. is looking for more snaps after putting together only 11 total tackles (eight solo, three assisted) and a pass deflection in 10 career games played.

Oct 17, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola (15) looks on during the second half against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images | Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

Nebraska Cornhuskers Quarterback Dylan Raiola

The connection between Oregon and Nebraska Cornhuskers redshirt sophomore quarterback Dylan Raiola, out of the Big Ten, has been rumored for several weeks now. According to On3's Pete Nakos, the Ducks are expected to host Raiola in the near future.

The quarterback situation in Eugene is still up in the air, with redshirt sophomore Dante Moore having until the traditional deadline for underclassmen to declare for the 2026 NFL Draft on Wednesday, Jan. 14.

A possible scenario if Moore were to return to school is that Raiola could still end up at Oregon and utilize his redshirt. Moore did the same when he transferred over to the UCLA Bruins and sat out last season, learning under current Cleveland Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel. In that situation, Raiola would be the starting quarterback for the 2027 season.

Dayton Raiola, Dylan's younger brother, looks like a package deal if his older brother were to choose the Ducks. The 2026 three-star quarterback from Buford, Georgia, recently decommitted from Nebraska.

Oregon has also been linked to USC Trojans freshman quarterback Husan Longstreet through the transfer portal as well.