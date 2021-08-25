Jackson Wants to Bring "Something nobody has seen" in 2021

The sophomore linebacker is finally back to full health and is looking to make a major impact this year.

The Ducks took a step back on defense last season, but there were some bright spots throughout the season. One of those bright spots was the play of linebacker Adrian Jackson, specifically in the UCLA game.

Late in the fourth quarter, he pressured Chase Griffin and came screaming off the edge to disrupt the Bruins' late comeback that would fall short, as the Ducks won 38-35.

Jackson hasn't played a full season since 2018, as he's dealt with foot injuries in each of the past two seasons. But now, he's at 100% and was able to glean the positive from his hardships.

"Really a learning process," he said of his time spent battling injury. "2019 and 2020, everybody knows it was a hard season for me, but as I'm coming back I feel like those seasons were made for this moment--I feel like those seasons are the ones that are gonna make or break me. They got me ready for this moment."

Both he and the coaching staff are hoping that moment will be taking the next step in his development. Since arriving in 2018, he's been working on refining his approach to unleash all the skills that made him the top talent in Colorado.

Last season, he was a situational player for the Ducks. In 2021, he wants to be an every-down contributor.

"For me, becoming an every down player I have to get more physical on the edge, which I've been showing," he said of what goes into earning an expanded role. "I've gotta be more consistent."

With another year of experience under his belt, he's starting to see the payoff in his game.

"That's what I've really been working on--my consistency wasn't as good as it was in 2019, 2020, but now this year, as I'm getting older I'm starting to realize, getting my football IQ up, it's starting to be more consistent for sure."

Fans could be in store for something special this year, as Jackson said he's trying to bring "the juice", as well as physicality and speed to Tim Deruyter's defense.

"I try to bring something different that nobody really seen at this position yet and that's what I'm trying to show this year," he told reporters in fall camp.

A major part of his development has been learning how to approach different situations. From footwork to alignment, there are a lot of small things that can't be overlooked when he's under the lights on Saturdays.

Head Coach Mario Cristobal is excited about what Jackson can do for the defense and the progress he's seen in fall camp.

"We've got to continue working with him to make him an every down player, because what he has flashed on first and second down, in terms of power, setting edges, destroying blocks, is really impressive," Cristobal said.

Kayvon Thibodeaux and Mase Funa look firmly entrenched in the starting defense, but players like Jackson, as well as Bradyn Swinson, will add to the dependable depth the Ducks have been searching for all offseason.

"We're very encouraged with all the things that we're seeing and we're gonna press Adrian really really hard," Cristobal said. "And we're gonna test him to the max because for our team to be really good, Adrian's gotta play his best football consistently on every single down. Excited to just keep challenging him and see the result."

