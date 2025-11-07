Five-Star Quarterback Recruit Jayden Wade Reveals Commitment Date
Jayden Wade, the No. 1-ranked quarterback in the 2028 recruiting class, has set his commitment date for Nov. 16, according to Rivals' Adam Gorney. Wade will be choosing from Oregon, Michigan, Georgia, Texas, Florida, Ohio State, and Washington.
The potential addition of Wade to Oregon would be a valuable piece to coach Dan Lanning's future Ducks offense. Wade has the potential to be a talented future starting quarterback for Oregon. The five-star prospect is about to finish his sophomore season with IMG Academy. In his first full season with the Ascenders, Wade threw for over 1,200 yards, along with 17 touchdowns and two interceptions.
Wade is also known for his talent as a mobile quarterback and has found success running the football, recording three rushing touchdowns. This season, Wade has led IMG Academy to a 9-0 start.
Oregon's Chances of Landing Wade
In terms of Oregon's chances of landing the five-star IMG Academy quarterback, Wade has labeled Oregon as an eye catcher, along with Texas and Ohio State. As his commitment date approaches, Wade has made it clear for what he's looking for in a college football program.
"The main thing in my recruiting is development," Wade told Rivals' Chad Simmons in September. "I want the culture and relationships too, but it's mainly about making me better and getting me ready for the NFL."
Georgia Gaining Attention From Wade With Recent Visits
Among the seven finalists to land Wade on Nov. 16, Georgia is the school that has recently been gaining the most attention from Wade this fall. Wade recently visited Athens in May and also made a second visit for a game in September.
MORE: Weather Concerns Mount For Oregon's Game Vs. The Iowa Hawkeyes
MORE: Ranking Oregon Ducks New Uniform Combination For Iowa Game
MORE: Injury Status of Iowa Quarterback Mark Gronowski In Flux Before Oregon Game
Georgia offensive coordinator Mike Bobo has been leading the charge in recruiting Wade to play his college career for coach Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs. Wade recently spoke highly about the Georgia offensive coordinator with UGASports' Jed May.
"What makes him stand out, he's an old guy. He knows a lot of football," Wade said. "He's been through a lot of situations, you know, a lot of experience. That's just what makes him different, he knows a lot about football, he knows how to treat quarterbacks too as well."
What Would the Addition of Wade Mean For Oregon's Future?
While he won't be on the roster until the 2028 season, adding the No. 1-ranked quarterback would be a huge addition for Oregon's future, giving Ducks fans a player to be excited for. Oregon has seen great success recently with quarterbacks, including Dante Moore, Dillon Gabriel, and Justin Herbert. Wade could be the latest to join the list of talented quarterbacks to play for Oregon.
Oregon has seen recent success in its recruiting classes under Lanning. The Ducks' incoming 2026 recruiting class is ranked No. 3 in the Rivals Industry Ranking Football Team Recruiting Rankings.