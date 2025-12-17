Dante Moore’s Different Approach Has Oregon Charging Toward National Championship

Since transferring from UCLA to Oregon in 2024, Ducks quarterback Dante Moore has experienced incredible growth during his time in Eugene. His leadership at quarterback this season has helped lift Oregon to its second consecutive College Football Playoff appearance.

For Moore, the path to the success he's had this season has been one of patience and learning. Moore started his college career with the UCLA Bruins, an experience that featured many highs and lows. During his one season with the Bruins in 2023, Moore threw for 1,610 yards, 11 touchdowns, and nine interceptions, while sharing the starting quarterback role with Ethan Garbers.

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore celebrates after the game as the Oregon Ducks take on the Washington Huskies on Nov. 29, 2025, at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Washington. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Bruins finished the 2023 season with an 8-5 overall record, which included a 35-22 win over Boise State in the LA Bowl, a game that Moore didn’t play in as he’d already entered his name into the transfer portal.

Dante Moore's Development From UCLA To Oregon

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore celebrates a touchdown as the Oregon Ducks take on the Washington Huskies on Nov. 29, 2025, at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Washington. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

When Moore arrived at Oregon for the 2024 season, playing behind quarterback Dillon Gabriel helped him prepare for the remarkable season he’s had with the Ducks in 2025. Moore had the opportunity to transfer to any other school and start immediately, but instead took advantage of the benefits of playing behind and learning from Gabriel, who arrived at Oregon for the 2024 season, after two seasons with Oklahoma.

"It made me really want to come here even more, knowing he was coming," Moore told ESPN's Adam Rittenberg. "I would get to learn, see how a vet quarterback moves and takes control of the offense. And I got to see him every day."

During Oregon’s 2024 season, which featured an undefeated 13-0 regular season and a Big Ten championship title in their first year in the conference, Moore played in a total of four games, throwing for 49 yards on 7-of-8 completions. While satisfied with his process, there were times when Moore wanted to make plays on the field.

"There were many times I wanted to go out there and throw touchdown passes and things like that," Moore told Rittenberg. "But it wasn't my time yet."

Moore's Development Under Oregon Offensive Coordinator Will Stein

Oregon Offensive Coordinator Will Stein leads a drill with quarterback Dante Moore at Autzen Stadium in Eugene Dec. 14, 2025 before the first-round CFP game against James Madison. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Moore’s patience and learning under Gabriel have paid off, as the rising sophomore quarterback has had a remarkable season for the Ducks, guiding them to the CFP. This season for the Ducks, Moore has thrown for 2,733 yards, 24 touchdowns, and six interceptions.

Oregon offensive coordinator Will Stein, who was just named the head coach at Kentucky, played a major role in Moore’s success. Stein, during his time at Oregon, has developed several Ducks quarterbacks, which has led to the team's offensive success. In addition to developing Moore, Stein was also beneficial in the growth and talent of Gabriel and Bo Nix.

Stein has credited Moore for learning as a backup instead of rushing into a starting position, which is a rare occurrence in today's college football landscape.

"Most people could benefit, but nobody wants to wait, nobody wants to grind, nobody wants to think about process; they want to think about results. It's just not reality," Stein told Rittenberg.

Moore and Oregon Eye a National Championship Run

Oregon celebrates a touchdown by Oregon quarterback Dante Moore as the Oregon Ducks take on the Washington Huskies on Nov. 29, 2025, at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Washington. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With Oregon’s one loss this season coming to the No. 1 Indiana Hoosiers, the Ducks, led by Moore, can defeat anyone in the CFP field. Moore’s leadership on offense will play a pivotal role in leading Oregon to its first national championship in school history, an accomplishment that Ducks fans have been dreaming about for generations.

Oregon will open the first round of the CFP against the No. 12 James Madison Dukes on Saturday at Autzen Stadium. While the Ducks are overwhelming favorites to defeat the Dukes, Oregon coach Dan Lanning and his team are not taking them lightly. Oregon is favored by 21 points over James Madison, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

If the Ducks win, they will advance to the CFP Quarterfinal at the Orange Bowl on Jan. 1 to face the No. 4 Texas Tech Red Raiders. The kick off from Autzen Stadium is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. PT on TNT, HBO Max, and truTV.

