Jeffrey Bassa Named Pac-12 Freshman of the Week

Bassa is the third Oregon linebacker to take home the honor this season.

Oregon linebacker Jeffrey Bassa was honored with Pac-12 Freshman of the Week after an outstanding game against Washington. Bassa’s defensive talent continues to shine for the Ducks.

Bassa joins teammates teammates Justin Flowe (week 1) and Noah Sewell (weeks 7, 8) in taking home the honor this season. Ducks are stacking up the awards, displaying Oregon's ability to recruit high level players that are capable of contributing early in their college careers.

Bassa tied a career high of six total tackles, four solo tackles, 1.5 tackles for a loss and recorded his first career sack in the 26-16 win over the Huskies. This was Bassa’s first ever rivalry game against Washington, and it was one worth remembering.

“It was my first time being a part of this rivalry, so I knew it was going to be a good game and a huge game for us," Bassa said.

The 6-foot-2, 217-pound freshman originally enrolled at Oregon as a safety. Earlier in the season, the defense had to shoulder some tough injuries that had Bassa stepping in to the new role. Bassa started his fourth game at linebacker against Washington.

The “next man up” mentality is the perfect example for Bassa stepping up into the linebacker position. Switching positions midseason would not be easy for anyone, especially for a true freshman. Most notably, Bassa contributed to a huge fourth-down stop in the second quarter that set up the Ducks' first touchdown drive.

Oregon’s defense held Washington to less than 170 yards of total offense, while running back Travis Dye singlehandedly outgained the Huskies' offense. Washington was 3-of-12 on third downs and 0-for-2 on fourth downs. The complete defensive domination was very apparent in this game, and Bassa was one of many important playmakers for the Ducks' defense.

Defensive Coordinator Tim DeRuyter elaborated more on the defensive domination against Washington, highlighting Bassa's impact.

“Jeff Bassa played his best game since he’s been at linebacker,” DeRuyter said. “His progression has really come on."

The best part of Pac-12 Freshman of the Week is in its name — freshman. Bassa is in his first college season and has played just four games at the linebacker position but is already making monumental plays. Being listed as a safety on the roster only proves how versatile of a player he is. With other defensive weapons like Brandon Dorlus, Kayvon Thibodeaux and Sewell, the Ducks' defense can stack up with any team in the conference.

Pac-12 Freshman of the Week is only the beginning for Bassa. Seeing that he's expected to transition back to his original position at safety after this season, he will become a dual-threat defensive player with his experience at linebacker. With his name starting to get recognized at the national level, Bassa will remain one of Oregon’s key defensive players.

