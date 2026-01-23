Jordan Seaton’s Transfer Process Is More Complicated Than It Looks

College football fans are growing impatient as they wait for top-transfer portal player Jordan Seaton to pick his next football program. The decision looms large for the Oregon Ducks, LSU Tigers, Miami Hurricanes and Mississippi State.

However, perspective and patience is crucial as a young man makes one of the biggest choices of his life.

if Seaton’s recruitment history is any indication, his decision may not follow the conventional script.

Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffalos offensive tackle Jordan Seaton (77) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Jordan Seaton’s Recruitment Hints at a Surprise Ending Ahead

Seaton's high school recruitment had similarities to his transfer portal process.

Back in 2023, he entered his decision day as the top uncommitted prospect, just as he is the top uncommitted transfer portal prospect now. His decision was highly-anticipated at one of the premium positions in football.

Out of IMG Academy, Seaton released a list of six finalists: Alabama, Florida, Maryland, Ohio State, Oregon and Tennessee. Then, he surprised the college football world by committing to the Colorado Buffaloes and coach Deion Sanders, a school that wasn’t included on that list, in front of a nationally televised ESPN audience. The move stunned onlookers and immediately reframed the narrative around his decision-making process.

To some, the surprise felt intentional, a way to maximize attention and amplify the moment for the program he ultimately chose. But in hindsight, it also revealed something maybe more telling: Seaton is comfortable letting a recruitment breathe, and he doesn’t feel bound by public timelines or expectations.

That context matters now. If that experience taught anything, it’s that his transfer portal recruitment was never likely to be quick, or predictable... regardless of who appears to be leading at any given moment.

Nov 16, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes offensive tackle Jordan Seaton (77) before the game against the Utah Utes at Folsom Field. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The former five-star prospect earned the nickname “The Franchise” during his time under Sanders at Colorado. On Tuesday, On3 analyst Shea Dixon logged a prediction that Seaton will land in the SEC, projecting a commitment to LSU. The forecast came after Seaton extended his stay in Baton Rouge and ultimately scrapped a planned official visit to Oregon.

However, Seaton's history would suggest to expect the unexpected.

Oregon Coach Dan Lanning Visits Jordan Seaton

Seaton hasn’t visited Eugene, but Oregon coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks staff remain active in recruiting the left tackle.

Seaton ultimately altered his visit plans by skipping traveling to Oregon, per multiple reports. That doesn’t mean the Ducks are out of the mix for the predicted first-round NFL Draft talent.

Lanning and Oregon offensive line coach A’lique Terry took the visit to him. Seaton posted a photo on Twitter/X posing with the Oregon coaches, displaying the "O" hand gesture.

"Welcome to Atlanta @oregonfootball," Seaton said on X.

Oct 11, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes offensive lineman Jordan Seaton (77) and athletic director Rick George following the win against the Iowa State Cyclones at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The Ducks, Miami and LSU are all searching for a left tackle, but Oregon’s urgency is especially clear. The Ducks already secured their starting quarterback in Dante Moore, who elected to forgo the 2026 NFL Draft, and the next step is stabilizing arguably the second-most important position in football. Locking down the blind side would go a long way toward solidifying Oregon’s offensive foundation heading into next season.

The fuel for Seaton to join the Ducks program increased with his post on social media about Moore.

"Wait Dante Moore Cameback?" Seaton wrote on Twitter/X.

Oregon positioned itself as a College Football Playoff contender when Moore announced his return to Eugene. Moore’s decision solidified stability at quarterback for the Ducks as they enter an offseason focused on retooling the offensive line after losing multiple key starters.

Seaton, a Washington, D.C. native, has two seasons of eligibility remaining and has already generated early attention from NFL evaluators projecting ahead to the 2027 NFL Draft.

Aug 29, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes offensive tackle Jordan Seaton (77) before the game against the North Dakota State Bison at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The No. 1 remaining player in the transfer portal, Seaton would be a huge get for Oregon and coach Dan Lanning. The 6-foot-5, 330-pound tackle led all linemen with a 91.4 pass block grade per PFF in 2025. Injuries limited Seaton to just nine games in Colorado’s 2025 season, but he still made a significant impact. He logged 541 snaps while allowing only five pressures, one sack, and no quarterback hits.

He started in all 13 games as a true freshman in 2024 where he earned Freshman All-America honors.

