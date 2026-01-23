Oregon Fans Won't Like The Ducks' College Football Playoff Prediction

Following a 13-2 finish to the 2025 season, which included a run to the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Peach Bowl, the Oregon Ducks are again expected to be one of the top contenders next year.

The return of star quarterback Dante Moore and several talented offensive and defensive weapons has many believing that Oregon could be the team to win the national championship next season, which would be their first in school history.

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore walks off the field as the Oregon Ducks face the Indiana Hoosiers in the Peach Bowl on Jan. 9, 2026, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With the 2025 season in the books, attention has now shifted to 2026, and the Ducks are expected to make the CFP for a third consecutive season in Oregon's fifth year under coach Dan Lanning.

Oregon Ducks College Football Playoff Prediction

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore warms up as the Oregon Ducks face the Indiana Hoosiers in the Peach Bowl on Jan. 9, 2026, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

According to ESPN’s projected 2026 CFP bracket, the Ducks are predicted to be the No. 9 seed and play a first-round road matchup against former coach Mario Cristobal and the Miami Hurricanes.

The defending national champions, the Indiana Hoosiers, are once again predicted to win the Big Ten and be the No. 1 seed. TCU transfer quarterback Josh Hoover has big shoes to fill as he’ll take over for Heisman Trophy-winner Fernando Mendoza at Indiana for the 2026 season.

MORE: Oregon Ducks Receive Update On Offensive Tackle Transfer Jordan Seaton

MORE: One Underrated Transfer In The Oregon Ducks' Portal Class



MORE: How to Watch Oregon Ducks' 2026 Big Ten Schedule Reveal

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!

The Ohio State Buckeyes and the USC Trojans are projected to be ranked ahead of the Ducks in next season’s playoff. The Trojans are projected to be the No. 5 seed, and the Buckeyes are at No. 7. Oregon is scheduled to play both USC and Ohio State on the road next season.

How Far Is Oregon Projected To Go In CFP?

Jan 9, 2026; Atlanta, GA, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning reacts during the first half of the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Indiana Hoosiers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

As for how the playoff is projected to pan out for the Lanning and the Ducks next season, Oregon is predicted to beat Miami in the first round and get their redemption over coach Curt Cignetti and the Hoosiers in the CFP Quarterfinals. The Ducks, however, are projected to fall short of the national championship, losing to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the CFP Semifinals.

Just like the last two seasons, Oregon is predicted to lose to the eventual national champions. Notre Dame is projected to beat Georgia in the title game, as coach Marcus Freeman and quarterback CJ Carr will deliver the Fighting Irish their first national title since 1988.

... That would be a cruel fate that won't make a lot of Oregon fans happy.

How Would Oregon Fans Feel About 2026 CFP Prediction?

Jan 9, 2026; Atlanta, GA, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning leads his team onto the field prior to the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Indiana Hoosiers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

While so much can happen between now and when the 2026 college football season kicks off in August, if this prediction were to come true, many Ducks fans would be extremely disappointed, as losing to the eventual National Champions is not a trend Oregon wants to continue after their losses to Ohio State in 2024 and Indiana in 2025.

Despite being projected as one of the top picks in the 2026 NFL Draft, Moore chose to return to Oregon to improve his development and lead the Ducks to their first national championship. Moore wants to make good on that promise, as many believe he sacrificed a lot to return to Oregon rather than declaring for the NFL Draft.

Recommended Articles