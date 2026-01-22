Updated Transfer Portal Rankings Reveal Oregon's Big Ten Rivals Surging
The Oregon Ducks are set to go into 2026 with a lot of high expectations, as they are bringing back a ton of key pieces into the fold, including Ducks quarterback Dante Moore. The Ducks and Dan Lanning are navigating the world of the transfer portal, and are looking to make key additions for what is looking more and more like an “all in” year in 2026 for the Ducks.
The Ducks are currently ranked at No. 27 in the On3 transfer portal rankings. Oregon has officially brought in 14 players, but has lost 30 players to the portal in the process.
Ducks Behind Other Big Ten Programs
The Ducks rank behind four other Big Ten programs in the On3 transfer portal rankings. The Indiana Hoosiers are ranked at No. 2, the UCLA Bruins at No. 11, Wisconsin at No. 13, and Purdue at No. 22. The rankings as they are shouldn't fluctuate too wildly, as many transfer athletes have found their new programs.
Oregon’s 2025 transfer portal class was ranked No. 4 in the nation, and their 2024 class finished at No. 5, so some heads are already turning ahead of where the 2026 class might land.
Ducks Have Already Made Splash With Addition of Transfer Koi Perich
Perhaps the biggest addition the Ducks made was shoring up the safety position after losing Dillon Thieneman, who declared for the 2026 NFL Draft after one season with Oregon. Oregon went into the portal and brought in safety Koi Perich, who spent last year with Minnesota. Perich tallied one sack, one forced fumble, and one interception against Purdue, which he returned for a touchdown.
Oregon Looking To Make One More Big Splash In Transfer Portal
The Ducks may not be done adding to the transfer portal just yet. Lanning and Ducks offensive line coach A’lique Terry traveled to Atlanta to visit offensive tackle Jordan Seaton, who entered the portal after spending last season with Colorado.
Seaton ranks as the best available prospect left in the portal who has not committed to a school yet. Getting Seaton to sign with Oregon would be a feather in the cap for both Lanning and Terry, and possibly be enough to boost the Ducks' transfer portal ranking from No. 27 into the top 15.
Oregon has not been as active in the transfer portal with acquiring talent this cycle as some Ducks fans may have originally thought they were going to be, but they may not need to. The Ducks are not in need of a quarterback with Dante Moore returning, and they are not in need of any wide receivers, as Evan Stewart and Dakorien Moore have both publicly announced they are returning to Eugene for another season.
Add to that the fact that most of the starters on the defensive line are returning for the Ducks in 2026, and it becomes clear that the Ducks don't have many urgent needs on the roster.
