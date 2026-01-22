The NIL Price Tag Attached to Transfer Jordan Seaton Is Eye Opening

The Oregon Ducks are firmly in the mix for five-star offensive tackle Jordan Seaton as the Ducks navigate one of the transfer portal’s most expensive recruitments. With programs lining up for the elite lineman, 247Sports transfer portal analyst Cooper Petagna estimates Seaton’s expected payout to be “north of $3 million.”

Jordan Seaton's NIL

Nov 16, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes offensive tackle Jordan Seaton (77) looks on before the game against the Utah Utes at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Jordan Seaton is rated as the No. 1 offensive tackle and No. 4 overall player in the transfer portal per 247Sports. Seaton signed with the Colorado Buffaloes as a member of their 2024 recruiting class. In Seaton’s two years in Boulder, he was named a freshman All-American in 2024 and made Second-team All-Big 12 in 2025.

Last week, Petanga wrote that Seaton’s worth on the transfer market could be substantial.

“Seaton is the highest-ranked non-quarterback in the 2026 transfer portal,” Petagna said. “Seaton appeared in nine games at left tackle as a sophomore in 2025 allowing seven pressures and two sacks across 328 snaps in pass-protection. He’s expected to command north of $3 million in the portal.”

College football writer Garland Gillen posted X on Wednesday that the amount to get Seaton is higher than $3 million.

“The number for Colorado OL Jordan Seaton is between $4-5 million,” Gillen said. “LSU, Oregon, and Miami all in the hunt for the left tackle.”

Seaton Posts Visit With Dan Lanning

Nov 1, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes offensive lineman Jordan Seaton (77) reacts to a penalty called during the second quarter against the Arizona Wildcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Late on Tuesday night, Seaton posted a picture on social media with him and Oregon coach Dan Lanning.

“Welcome to Atlanta,” Seaton captioned the photo with while tagging the Oregon football account.

If the Ducks were to land Seaton, he would immediately become far and away their highest rated incoming transfer.

Oregon Ducks in Transfer Portal

Oct 17, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola (15) looks on during the second half against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images | Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

Oregon made a splash earlier this offseason by signing former Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola. Raiola was a five-star recruit in the class of 2024 and played his first two collegiate seasons with the Cornhuskers. Raiola had his ups and downs, but unfortunately suffered a season ending leg injury in 2025.

He entered the portal and decided to transfer to Oregon. The decision came before current Ducks starting quarterbacks Dante Moore had made a decision on whether or not to enter the 2026 NFL Draft.

Some believed that Moore was leaving and Raiola’s commitment was to take over for him. That was not the case. Moore announced that he would be returning to Eugene for one more season to improve his skills and chase a national championship before making the jump from college to pro.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning speaks during the head coaches’ press conference ahead of the Peach Bowl at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta, Georgia, on Jan. 8, 2026. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Overall, Oregon has had 30 players from their 2025 team leave for the portal. To this point, there have been 14 players to transfer to Oregon. That number could start to grow, especially with the possibility of Seaton winding up in Eugene for the 2026 season.

The Ducks' class currently is ranked No. 27 in the country, per On3. The deadline has passed so no more players can enter the portal.

-Quarterback Dylan Raiola (Nebraska)

-Wide receiver Iverson Hooks (UAB)

-Tight end Andrew Olesh (Penn State)

-TE/DE Markus Dixon (Clemson)

-Offensive lineman Michael Bennett (Yale)

-Defensive lineman D'antre Robinson (North Carolina)

-Defensive lineman Jerome Simmons (Lousiana Monroe)

-EDGE Bleu Dantzler (Oregon State)

-Cornerback Aaron Scott Jr. (Ohio State)

-Safety Koi Perich (Minnesota)

-Safety Carl Williams IV (Baylor)

-Punter Bailey Ettridge (Nevada)

-Kicker Keaton Emmett (Nevada)

-Long snapper RJ Todd (Western Michigan)