The NIL Price Tag Attached to Transfer Jordan Seaton Is Eye Opening
The Oregon Ducks are firmly in the mix for five-star offensive tackle Jordan Seaton as the Ducks navigate one of the transfer portal’s most expensive recruitments. With programs lining up for the elite lineman, 247Sports transfer portal analyst Cooper Petagna estimates Seaton’s expected payout to be “north of $3 million.”
Jordan Seaton's NIL
Jordan Seaton is rated as the No. 1 offensive tackle and No. 4 overall player in the transfer portal per 247Sports. Seaton signed with the Colorado Buffaloes as a member of their 2024 recruiting class. In Seaton’s two years in Boulder, he was named a freshman All-American in 2024 and made Second-team All-Big 12 in 2025.
Last week, Petanga wrote that Seaton’s worth on the transfer market could be substantial.
“Seaton is the highest-ranked non-quarterback in the 2026 transfer portal,” Petagna said. “Seaton appeared in nine games at left tackle as a sophomore in 2025 allowing seven pressures and two sacks across 328 snaps in pass-protection. He’s expected to command north of $3 million in the portal.”
College football writer Garland Gillen posted X on Wednesday that the amount to get Seaton is higher than $3 million.
“The number for Colorado OL Jordan Seaton is between $4-5 million,” Gillen said. “LSU, Oregon, and Miami all in the hunt for the left tackle.”
Seaton Posts Visit With Dan Lanning
Late on Tuesday night, Seaton posted a picture on social media with him and Oregon coach Dan Lanning.
“Welcome to Atlanta,” Seaton captioned the photo with while tagging the Oregon football account.
If the Ducks were to land Seaton, he would immediately become far and away their highest rated incoming transfer.
Oregon Ducks in Transfer Portal
Oregon made a splash earlier this offseason by signing former Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola. Raiola was a five-star recruit in the class of 2024 and played his first two collegiate seasons with the Cornhuskers. Raiola had his ups and downs, but unfortunately suffered a season ending leg injury in 2025.
He entered the portal and decided to transfer to Oregon. The decision came before current Ducks starting quarterbacks Dante Moore had made a decision on whether or not to enter the 2026 NFL Draft.
Some believed that Moore was leaving and Raiola’s commitment was to take over for him. That was not the case. Moore announced that he would be returning to Eugene for one more season to improve his skills and chase a national championship before making the jump from college to pro.
Overall, Oregon has had 30 players from their 2025 team leave for the portal. To this point, there have been 14 players to transfer to Oregon. That number could start to grow, especially with the possibility of Seaton winding up in Eugene for the 2026 season.
The Ducks' class currently is ranked No. 27 in the country, per On3. The deadline has passed so no more players can enter the portal.
-Quarterback Dylan Raiola (Nebraska)
-Wide receiver Iverson Hooks (UAB)
-Tight end Andrew Olesh (Penn State)
-TE/DE Markus Dixon (Clemson)
-Offensive lineman Michael Bennett (Yale)
-Defensive lineman D'antre Robinson (North Carolina)
-Defensive lineman Jerome Simmons (Lousiana Monroe)
-EDGE Bleu Dantzler (Oregon State)
-Cornerback Aaron Scott Jr. (Ohio State)
-Safety Koi Perich (Minnesota)
-Safety Carl Williams IV (Baylor)
-Punter Bailey Ettridge (Nevada)
-Kicker Keaton Emmett (Nevada)
-Long snapper RJ Todd (Western Michigan)
Cory Pappas is sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Oregon Ducks On SI. Since starting in March of 2024, he has been writing breaking news stories, game previews, game recaps, and more across College Sports, the NFL, MLB, NBA, and Olympics for Total Apex Sports. In addition to writing, Cory is also a sports data scout for Sportradar. He covers live sporting events ranging from college athletics to semi-pro and professional. Before joining the industry, Cory graduated from the University of Oregon in 2022. He ran track for Oregon's club Track and Field team. Before Oregon, he played varsity basketball and track and field in high school in Walnut Creek, CA. Cory is using his lifelong passion for sports and writing together.Follow cory_pappas1