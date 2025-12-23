Justin Herbert Highlights Oregon Ducks Stars in NFL Week 16

As the NFL regular season winds down, several former Oregon Ducks fight to reach the playoffs with their teams, while others are safely in the postseason picture.

Week 16 of NFL action featured a big win for Oregon’s former quarterback with the Los Angeles Chargers to inch closer to a playoff berth. Meanwhile, Los Angeles Rams rookie tight end Terrance Ferguson recorded another highlight play.

Justin Herbert Leads the Way for the Chargers

Dec 8, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) runs off field after defeating the Philadelphia Eagles in overtime at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Former Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert put the Los Angeles Chargers on his back once again with three total touchdowns in a win over the Dallas Cowboys.

Herbert threw for 300 yards and two touchdowns, while completing 23 of his 29 passes. He also ran for 42 yards and a touchdown to move the Chargers to 11-4 on the season.

Perhaps Hebert gained extra pep in his step due to his new cleats – which had ties to another Oregon legend. Herbert gave his three-touchdown performance all while donning former Ducks basketball star Sabrina Ionescu’s new Nike football cleat.

Terrance Ferguson Scores for the Rams

Dec 18, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Los Angeles Rams tight end Terrance Ferguson (18) runs to score a touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks in the first half at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

Ferguson seems to be earning more and more trust by the Rams’ coaching staff as his rookie season goes on. After having just one catch for six yards in the previous five weeks, he notched three receptions for 33 yards and a touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks.

The week 16 touchdown was Ferguson’s second of the season and first since his 31-yard catch to the endzone against the Jaguars on Oct. 19. The Rams already locked up their spot in the postseason. If Ferguson’s connection with Los Angeles quarterback Matthew Stafford continues to develop, that bodes well for the Rams' chances in the playoffs.

Denver Broncos Streak Comes to an End

Dec 21, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) drops back to pass against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first half at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Former Ducks offensive duo Bo Nix and Troy Franklin already secured a playoff berth with the Denver Broncos before their week 16 matchup. They couldn’t keep their winning streak alive against the Jacksonville Jaguars and lost their first game at home in 2025.

Franklin finished with 66 yards on four receptions in the 24-20 loss. Nix threw for 352 yards and a touchdown, but also threw an interception and was sacked for a loss of eight yards.

Nix said after the game that “it’s one of those that will reset you.” The Broncos will have a couple more opportunities to bounce back to gain momentum heading into the postseason.

Brandon Dorlus Shows Why He’s a Future Star

Sep 14, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Brandon Dorlus (54) celebrates after the game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

The last two former Ducks who showed out in week 16 have already been eliminated from the postseason. In defensive tackle Brandon Dorlus’ case, the end of the regular season is an opportunity to still show why he’s a young player on the rise.

Dorlus recorded half a sack in the Falcons’ sixth win of the season against Arizona. He’s up to seven and a half sacks in his second season, which equals the team lead. The defensive tackle was picked 109 overall in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft, but he continues to show why he was a steal with his play down the stretch of the season.

Marcus Mariota Suffers Injury in Loss

Dec 20, 2025; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) walks to the medical tent during the second half against the Philadelphia Eagles at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

The 2025 season has been up-and-down for former Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Marcus Mariota. He’s started nearly half of the Washington Commanders’ games in 2025, with Jayden Daniels suffering numerous injuries.

After leading the Commanders to victory early in the season, the team struggled to end its losing streak until week 15. Mariota and Washington led the defending Super Bowl champions 10-7 at the half in week 16. The quarterback headed to the medical tent early in the third quarter vs. the Eagles, however, and didn’t return.

Mariota threw for 95 yards and completed seven of 14 passes before exiting. The Commanders said he cleared concussion protocol but was also dealing with a hand injury.