National Championship Betting Odds After Oregon's Win Over James Madison

The No. 5 Oregon Ducks defeated the No. 12 James Madison Dukes 51-34 in their first-round College Football Playoff matchup on Saturday night at Autzen Stadium. With the win, the Ducks secured their first playoff victory since 2014 and are one of the eight remaining teams with a shot at the national championship. Oregon is looking to secure its first in school history and give generations of Ducks fans a memory that will last a lifetime.

Following the first-round win over James Madison, the Ducks' national championship odds remained the same. Entering Saturday night’s playoff matchup, Oregon had the fourth-best odds to win the national championship at +800, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

With the win over James Madison, Oregon still ranks No. 4 in national championship odds at +800. No. 2 Ohio State (+180), No. 1 Indiana (+320), and No. 3 Georgia (+500) are the three teams ahead of the Ducks in odds to win the national championship. The Ducks are tied with their quarterfinal opponent, the No. 4 Texas Tech Red Raiders, at +800.

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) warms up before the game against the James Madison Dukes at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Oregon's Dominating Offensive Performance vs. James Madison

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) throws a pass during the first quarter against the James Madison Dukes at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Oregon's offense was red-hot from its opening drive as the Ducks became the first team in CFP history to score a touchdown on its first five offensive possessions. The Ducks had a 34-6 lead heading into halftime with quarterback Dante Moore throwing for 211 yards and recording four total touchdowns, and one interception on 11-of-14 passing in the first half. Moore finished the game throwing for 313 yards, four touchdown passes, and two interceptions on 19-of-27 passing.

Three different Oregon receivers collected touchdowns in the win over James Madison, including Malik Benson, Jeremiah McClellan, and Jamari Johnson. Benson led the Ducks in receiving in the win with five receptions, 119 yards, and two touchdowns.

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Malik Benson (4) makes a catch for a touchdown during the third quarter against the James Madison Dukes at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Oregon running back Jordon Davison led the Ducks in rushing with 10 carries for 90 yards. Dierre Hill Jr. also collected a rushing touchdown, along with six carries for 76 yards in the win. In his first game back from injury, running back Jayden Limar returned a blocked punt for a touchdown.

Concerns On Defense For Oregon?

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; James Madison Dukes tight end Lacota Dippre (15) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

James Madison's offense found success in certain moments of the game against Oregon. The Dukes' first two offensive possessions of the game challenged Oregon's defense. Two holding penalties led to a blocked field goal on a promising drive for the Dukes, which stalled their offensive momentum in the first half.

MORE: Oregon Ducks Highlighted By NFL Draft Prospects to Watch in College Football Playoff

MORE: Oregon Coach Dan Lanning Is Turning Heads For Ducks' Playoff Entrance

MORE: Oregon Ducks Playoff Uniforms Instantly Steal the Show

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE !

The Dukes scored four touchdowns in the second half, with wide receivers Nick DeGennaro and George Pettaway recording touchdown receptions. Tight end Lacota Dippre and quarterback Alonza Barnett III both recorded rushing touchdowns. James Madison had 509 total yards of offense against Oregon's defense, compared to the Ducks' 514.

Despite the win and the Ducks taking out most of their defensive starters in the second half, some fans may walk away disappointed with how Oregon performed defensively during multiple drives in the game. A poor defensive performance won't cut it if Oregon hopes to make a run at the national championship.

Early Orange Bowl Preview vs. Texas Tech

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; Oregon Ducks defensive back Jadon Canady (22) celebrates after a play during the second quarter against the James Madison Dukes at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

With the win, Oregon advances to the CFP Quarterfinal, where they’ll face off against the No. 4 Texas Tech Red Raiders in the Orange Bowl on Jan. 1. The kickoff from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami is scheduled for 9 a.m. PT on ESPN

The Orange Bowl matchup between the Ducks and the Red Raiders will be the fourth all-time meeting and the first since Oregon defeated Texas Tech 38-30 in Lubbock in 2023. Oregon leads the all-time series 3-0 against Texas Tech.

Defense will be a massive key in the Orange Bowl, as the Ducks and Red Raiders have two of the best defenses in college football. Whoever makes the most game-changing plays on defense will likely advance to the CFP Semifinal at the Peach Bowl in Atlanta, Georgia, on Jan. 9.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Recommended Articles