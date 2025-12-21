Three Biggest Takeaways From Oregon's Playoff Win Over James Madison

The No. 5 Oregon Ducks beat the No. 12 James Madison Dukes in the first round of the College Football Playoff by a final score of 51-34. While the Ducks controlled the game, Oregon coach Dan Lanning made it clear that his team has plenty of opportunities to grow, the Ducks advance to face No. 4 Texas Tech in the Orange Bowl on Jan. 1.

Dan Lanning Has Plenty of Ammo for Texas Tech

Oregon failed to finish against James Madison, allowing the Dukes to score multiple "garbage time" touchdowns in the second half. James Madison finished with 509 total yards of offense and no turnovers. The Ducks were never sweating, but Oregon's defense was unable to put the Dukes away, allowing the most yards and points that they had all season.

"We didn't play our best football, right? We turned the ball over multiple times, we gotta play better on defense. It's the tale two halves. Played well in the first half, didn't played well in the second. We can play much better than that," Lanning said after the game.

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning smiles during the third quarter against the James Madison Dukes at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

With the lackluster performance in the second half, Lanning has plenty to harp on as the Ducks prepare for the CFP Quarterfinals against Texas Tech. Oregon's coach is known for his motivational tactics, and he won't need to look very far for the Ducks' next matchup.

Dakorien Moore, Gary Bryant Jr. Health

The health of Oregon wide receivers Dakorien Moore, Gary Bryant Jr., and Evan Stewart is one of the biggest storylines in the College Football Playoff as the Ducks are heavily limited at the wide receiver position. Moore and Bryant Jr. were listed on Oregon's availability reports throughout the week, but both of them were cleared to play on Saturday.

Nov 14, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Dakorien Moore (1) watches teammates warm up before a game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Autzen Stadium. | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Despite not making an impact on the stat sheet, the return of both Moore and Bryant Jr. to game action is a crucial step forward before they can potentially contribute again on Oregon's offense. Even the downfield threat that Moore and Bryant Jr. pose can open up the Ducks passing attack, making their availability a key part of Oregon's postseason chances.

On the season, Moore has totaled 443 receiving yards and three touchdowns on 28 receptions. Bryant Jr. has caught 25 passes for 299 yards and four touchdowns in 2025. Against James Madison, Moore registered one catch for five yards. Bryant Jr. did not record a stat in the winning effort.

Oregon's Offensive Efficiency

Five minutes remaining into the second half, Oregon led 41-13. More impressive, however, was that the Ducks had possessed the ball for less than 10 minutes at that point. James Madison dominated the time of possession battle, but the Dukes could not contain Oregon's explosiveness.

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) throws a pass during the first quarter against the James Madison Dukes at Autzen Stadium. | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Ducks quarterback Dante Moore completed 19 of his 27 pass attempts, throwing for 313 yards and four touchdowns. Moore added another touchdown on the ground, finishing with one of his most efficient first halves of his college career. He did throw two interceptions, including one tipped ball targeted for Ducks receiver Malik Benson, and Moore's completion percentage faltered in the second half.

While Moore's turnovers didn't necessarily impact the feel of the game, protecting the football will be key for Oregon moving forward in the CFP.

On the ground, Oregon was equally as dominant, averaging 7.7 yards per carry as a team. Ducks freshman Jordon Davison led with 90 rushing yards, followed by fellow freshman Dierre Hill Jr.'s 76 rushing yards.