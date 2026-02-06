Bo Nix Joins Peyton Manning and Justin Herbert in Elite Achievement

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix joined small group of NFL quarterbacks this season to have thrown for at least 25 touchdowns and 3,500 passing yards in each of their first two seasons. The former Oregon Ducks quarterback is off to a good start in his professional career.

The only other two to achieve this feat is Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning and current Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert.

Bo Nix On Short List With Justin Herbert, Peyton Manning

Jan 4, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) looks on after winning the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Bo Nix was selected No. 12 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft by the Denver Broncos. He had a successful two-year tenure with the Oregon Ducks in 2022 and 2023. His final season in 2023 resulted in a third place finish in Heisman Trophy voting with 4,508 passing yards and 45 touchdown passes.

Since being drafted, Nix has proven to be one of the best young quarterbacks in the NFL. As a rookie in the 2024-25 season, Nix threw for 3,775 yards and 29 touchdowns. He was big part of why the Broncos were able to snap a playoff drought that dated back to the 2015-16 season. Nix and the Broncos earned a wild card berth and were eliminated in their first playoff games. It was a sign of good things to come.

In 2025-26, Nix threw for 3,931 yards and 25 touchdowns. The Broncos went 14-3 and earned the No. 1 overall seed in the playoffs. Unfortunately for Nix and the Broncos, Nix suffered a broken ankle in their divisional round win over the Buffalo Bills. This left Nix unable to play in the AFC Championship game, where they were eliminated by the New England Patriots.

Despite this, the future in Denver still looks bright for Nix.

Bo Nix Joins Justin Herbert

Jan 11, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) scrambles during the fourth quarter against the New England Patriots in an AFC Wild Card Round game at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

One of the quarterbacks Nix joined in the company of throwing for 3,500 yards and 25 touchdowns in their first two seasons is another former Duck, Justin Herbert. Herbert was selected out of Oregon in the 2020 NFL Draft by the Chargers No. 6 overall.

At Oregon from 2016-2019, Herbert threw for 10,541 yards and 95 touchdowns. His skillset translated to the NFL as he had immediate success in both 2020-21 and 2021-2022. As a rookie in the NFL, in 2020-21, he threw for 4,336 yards and 31 touchdowns. He still holds the record in each of these categories for rookie.

Herbert took another step forward the following season, throwing for 5,014 yards and 38 touchdowns.

The fact that Nix and Hebert are two of three to accomplish the feat of 3,500 passing yards and 25 touchdowns that early on in their NFL careers' is evidence that playing at Oregon can make up and coming players "pro ready" faster than some other schools.

Peyton Manning's Early Career

Oct 1, 2000; Orchard Park, NY, USA; FILE PHOTO; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Peyton Manning (18) at the line of scrimmage against the Buffalo Bills at Ralph Wilson Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Lou Capozzola-USA TODAY NETWORK | Lou Capozzola-Imagn Images

The only other quarterback to join the two former Ducks in this club is Peyton Manning. Manning threw for 3,739 yards and 26 touchdowns as a rookie in 1998-99 and 4,135 yards and 26 touchdowns in 1999-2000.

Manning may have had struggles with interceptions early in is career, but he dramatically improved into being an elite quarterback who won five AP MVP awards and two Super Bowls.