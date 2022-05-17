The Ducks will face off against Bulldogs in one of the most highly-anticipated non-conference games in the country.

College football season can't come soon enough.

The official start time of the Lanning era at Oregon has been revealed, as the Ducks will kick off the 2022 season against the Georgia Bulldogs on Sept. 3 at 12:30 pm PT, (3:30 pm ET) on ABC.

The Ducks will face the defending national champion Georgia Bulldogs, where Lanning previously coordinated the No. 1 defense in the nation, ranking first in yards per play and offensive touchdowns allowed.

While the loss of Lanning is notable for the Bulldogs, Georgia has also lost much of the talent recruited by Lanning and head coach Kirby Smart. 15 Georgia players were selected in NFL draft, with five of those being defensive players drafted in the first round alone.

Georgia HC Kirby Smart © Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports Kirby Smart led the Bulldogs to a national championship in 2021.

Georgia RB Sevaughn Clark © Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports Bulldogs running back Sevaughn Clark runs in the Georgia spring game.

Notably, No. 1 overall pick Travon Walker (Jaguars), Jordan Davis (Eagles) , and Devonte Wyatt (Packers) will be missing from the Georgia pass rush. Linebacker Quay Walker, who was taken with the No. 22 pick, also by the Packers, as well as Lewis Cine (No. 32 to the Vikings), complete the list of Georgia defensive stars who will no longer be available.

The matchup will also serve as a first look at the Oregon defense which will be led by Lanning and Tosh Lupoi in place of Tim DeRuyter, who accepted the defensive coordinator job at Texas Tech. On the personnel side, Oregon will be without 2021 defensive standouts Kayvon Thibodeaux, taken fifth in the draft and safety Verone McKinley III.

New York Giants OLB Kayvon Thibodeaux © John Jones-USA TODAY Sports Kayvon Thibodeaux goes through drills in rookie minicamp.

Oregon will also debut a new offense as Kenny Dillingham will take over play-calling duties for the Ducks. He reunites with projected starting quarterback Bo Nix, who Dillingham elevated to SEC freshman of the year at Auburn in 2019 before spending the last two seasons at Florida State.

Georgia boasts the No. 3 recruiting class in 2022 according to 247 sports, while Oregon holds the No. 15 class. The Ducks also look forward to the return of 5-star linebacker Justin Flowe, who was Pac-12 freshman of the week in the one game he played last season against Fresno State before being sidelined by a foot injury.

The game will be the second ever between Oregon and Georgia. The Bulldogs took the first meeting between the two in 1977 by a score of 27-16.

