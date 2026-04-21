Chris Hampton Singles Out Practice Habits of One Oregon Transfer

In the modern era of college football, the Oregon Ducks are the arbiters of advancement. Just think of the futuristic uniforms, Ferrari leather seats in the conference rooms, one of the largest video boards in the nation at Autzen Stadium, and even the soon-to-be "2.Mo" Hatfield-Dowlin indoor practice facility being constructed right next to Oregon's stadium.

After Monday's spring practice, Oregon defensive coordinator Chris Hampton highlighted Ducks safety Carl Williams for his use of another piece of technology assisting the Ducks as the team prepares for the spring game on April 25.

Combat Duck Dante Moore, left, drops back to pass behind a block by Jay Harris against Fighting Duck Brandon Finny during the fourth quarter of the Oregon Spring Game. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Chris Hampton Shouts Out Carl Williams

"So we talked about that at our first scrimmage that we left a lot of opportunities on the field, dropped some passes, dropped some interceptions, whatever the case may be. And those guys are really attacking it," said Hampton.

For Hampton, that's where the Monarc Machine comes in. The Monarc Machine is a subscription system providing a training robot called "The Seeker" and a program that helps not only on the machine but on a desktop computer to improve an athlete's catching game. The website claims that "The Seeker" can recreate any kind of punt, pass, or kick.

Basically, this machine is supposed to be an asset for athletes that want to workout on their own, sharpening their game with a machine that wouldn't have as traditional tells as a human. Hampton shouted out Baylor transfer Carl Williams for his work with the machine.

Jan 1, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Oregon Ducks defensive back Brandon Finney (4) makes the interception in front of Texas Tech Red Raiders wide receiver Coy Eakin (3) during the second half of the 2025 Orange Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

"Like I just left off the field. I was out after Coach (Drew) Mehringer, and there's a lot of guys out there on the Monarc now getting working. Karl Holmes, I know, not Karl Holmes, Carl Williams. Karl Holmes works in player development. Carl Williams gets 300 catches a day, right? And so hopefully that pays off for him, but I know he does 300 every day, seven days a week," Hampton said.

Williams' career at Baylor was hampered by injuries, but he flashed his potential as a sophomore logging 35 combined tackles, 5.0 tackles for loss, and 1.0 sack. He missed most of the 2025 season due to injury, but his work ethic is seemingly turning heads at Oregon.

Sep 6, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears safety Carl Williams IV (5) lines up during the game between the SMU Mustangs and the Baylor Bears at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Topping the Leaderboards

According to their website, the Monarc Machine is used by other top programs like Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, UCLA, Penn State, and more. The Ducks first began utilizing the Monarc Machine back in the 2023 offseason.

Another interesting factor of the Monarc: there's apparently a tracker that compares all the teams that use the device. According to Hampton, the Ducks may find their competitive spirit headlining the leaderboards during the offseason.

"And so the guys are real attacking it. And each week we look at it and, you know, say who's the first number one team in the country and doing it. And so most weeks it's us, you know, some weeks we aren't, but then we push our guys. 'Hey, we weren't the number one team in the country and using the Monarc.' You can chart it. And so that's a goal for us each and every week is to be the number one team in the country on the Monarc. I don't know if y'all knew that or not. Maybe it's a secret," said Hampton.

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