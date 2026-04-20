Ranking the Top Oregon Ducks Expected to Be Taken in 2026 NFL Draft

With the NFL Draft underway, many athletes will revel in the moment of their name echoing across the state in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, including a handful of Oregon Ducks.

With nine outgoing Ducks garnering invites to the NFL Combine (seven worked out), even more working out during Oregon's Pro Day, and 24 Ducks ascending to the professional level since coach Dan Lanning took over in Eugene, there's some serious hype around this years' draft class.

Apr 16, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; General view of Acrisure Stadium and the preparations for the 2025 NFL Draft before the Pittsburgh Pirates host the Washington Nationals at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

But when cleats hit the field next season, which Duck hopeful will shine the brightest? Will this year's draft class have another steadily rising star like Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix or Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving?

There's plenty to dive into, but here's a ranking of the top five Ducks that will likely be drafted in this 2026 NFL Draft.

Oregon inside linebacker Bryce Boettcher competes in the 40-yard dash during Oregon Pro Day on March 17, 2026, at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

No. 5: Linebacker Bryce Boettcher

When it comes to needs across the league, a traditional middle linebacker does seem to be a common thread. As a four-year veteran with Oregon racking up 136 total tackles in his senior season and a clear leader in the locker room, there's fundamentals Boettcher possesses that might prove tempting for a team to pick up.

Plus, Boettcher boasts his baseball career as well, which may be tempting for a team to see how those skills translate in a football space. If Boettcher drops below the fourth round, expect a team to pick him up and potentially try out his skills on special teams if he's not able to immediately contribute to a defense.

Oregon defensive back Jadon Canady competes in the 40-yard dash during Oregon Pro Day on March 17, 2026, at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

No. 4: Cornerback Jadon Canady

Canady, along with many athletes from former Oregon defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi's tenure, possesses versatility in the secondary. He stated during Oregon's Pro Day that he's able to slot into both cornerback positions, nickel, and safety.

His ability to play nickel and over the top is what helped him clock in interceptions against USC and Washington and a forced fumble in the Ducks' Peach Bowl 56-22 loss against the Indiana Hoosiers (one of the few highlights in that match-up).

Speaking of that USC matchup, Canady proved he could line up against top talent in his year like receiver Makai Lemon and match his speed, which will also be tantalizing for teams looking to get a nickel athlete with a field-ready build and a breadth of experience.

Oregon offensive lineman Emmanuel Pregnon runs drills during Oregon Pro Day on March 17, 2026, at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

No. 3: Offensive Lineman Emmanuel Pregnon

A name that's risen in the draft conversation since the NFL Combine is offensive guard Emmanuel Pregnon. Likely to be taken during the second round of the draft, Pregnon was ranked third overall in the Big Ten conference for offensive guards by Pro Football Focus for 2025, a year where the Ducks were once again finalists for the Joe Moore Award (given to the best offensive line in the country).

Right now, the need for interior offensive lineman with teams like the Seattle Seahawks, Tennessee Titans, Cinncinatti Bengals, and Green Bay Packers, to name a few, is great.

With Pregnon's performance during position drills at the NFL Combine, clocking the longest wingspan for an offensive guard at the combine (33 5/8 inches), his stout stature and strong hands, plus his close quarters tackling precision, there's plenty of upside for this guard in the league.

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq (TE23) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

No. 2: Tight End Kenyon Sadiq

Once thought to be Oregon's crown jewel in the draft, tight end Kenyon Sadiq appears to have had his draft stock fade slightly due to his drop percentage (10.5 percent) from the 2025 season, plus how sporadic his involvement was throughout the season, with six of Oregon's games only having Sadiq record two or less receptions.

However, his physical prowess is something that can't be taught and will prove to be useful at the next stage. A talented blocker over target with a 6-3 and 1/8 inch height measurement and 241 pound measurement from the NFL Combine, and a record breaking 4.39 second 40-yard dash, Sadiq is a shoe-in for a first round selection and talent that might pop-off in the league.

Oregon defensive back Dillon Thieneman helps inside linebacker Bryce Boettcher warm up during Oregon Pro Day on March 17, 2026, at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

No. 1: Safety Dillon Thieneman

Out of all the Ducks up for the draft, none feels more guaranteed to have field time than safety Dillon Thieneman, who feels like a sure fire get for the Minnesota Vikings for their first round, No. 18 overall pick to replace retiring safety Harrison Smith. The Carolina Panthers also jumped into the No. 14 spot recently with an important trade as well, likely looking to fill their safety need with Thieneman.

Clocking in an impressive 4.35 second 40-yard dash time and a 41-foot vertical jump at the NFL Combine, his consistent production through speed and versatility on the field for the Ducks, and his game knowledge makes him a valuable asset that will very likely see promise in the league.

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