Kirk Herbstreit Jokes About Retirement After Oregon vs. Iowa Score Prediction Nearly Hits
Before the No. 9 Oregon Ducks defeated the No. 20 Iowa Hawkeyes, ESPN's College GameDay analyst Kirk Herbstreit predicted Iowa to pull off the upset over Oregon by a final score of 16-15. In the week leading up to the game, Herbstreit appeared on "The Pat McAfee Show" and revealed his upset prediction. Then, on College GameDay on Saturday morning, McAfee and Herbstreit revealed that Oregon coach Dan Lanning was using Herbstreit's upset pick as motivation for the Ducks.
In the aftermath of the weekend, Herbstreit appeared on "The Pat McAfee" show again on Monday and joked about retiring if his score prediction and Iowa's upset came true.
"I was being a smart ass when I said 16-15 ‘cause Iowa games," said Herbstreit. "They always get into that. When they pull off these upsets, it’s just, ‘How did we get to this number?’ And so I just threw out a 16-15. . . . I would’ve officially retired if Oregon would not have come back. I would’ve been like, ‘I’m done. Iowa knocks off Oregon, goodbye.’”
McAfee Blames Herbstreit
Iowa nearly beat Oregon before Ducks kicker Atticus Sappington drilled a go-ahead field goal in the final seconds, and McAfee believes that Herbstreit is to blame for the Hawkeyes coming up short.
"It went the other way strictly because of what you did on Thursday. Strictly. . . . I’m saying it’s 100 percent your fault," McAfee said.
Still, Oregon rushed for 261 yards as a team, averaging 7.3 yards per carry against Iowa's defense. The Ducks offensive line kept Oregon quarterback Dante Moore upright throughout the game as well, while the Ducks defense caused havoc.
Oregon linebackers Teitum Tuioti and Bryce Boettcher both finished with one sack and one tackle for loss in the winning effort. Ducks freshman defensive back Brandon Finney Jr. also forced a key fumble in the red zone, preventing a score and returning possession to Moore and the offense.
"You’re giving me the blame? I gave out the blueprint, I gave out the whole thing," Herbstreit responded. "It’s just the last-minute, last-second field goal. I can’t account for that. If it would’ve been 40-6, I would’ve eaten it. I would’ve just said, ‘That’s 100 percent on me.’ But it’s 16 to freaking 15. It’s exactly what I said. With a minute in the game!"
What Nick Saban Said About Oregon vs. Iowa
During Saturday morning's episode of College GameDay, Nick Saban joined in on the discussion and added some insight about one of his former assistant coaches. Lanning has made a name for himself when it comes to motivating his teams at Oregon, and Saban believes the Ducks were well aware of Herbstreit's upset prediction.
"The one thing you guys don't understand is you say he (Lanning) played that Thursday? It played over and over and over all day Thursday, all day Friday. It's playing on the bus going to the game," Saban said.
Regardless of how many times Lanning showed his team the clip of Herbstreit picking Iowa to beat Oregon, the Ducks escaped Kinnick Stadium with the win. Moore orchestrated a two-minute drill that set up Sappington for the go-ahead field goal attempt.
Next up for Lanning and the Ducks is a Friday-night game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers from Autzen Stadium.