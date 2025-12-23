Why Oregon's Offensive Line Was Snubbed By Joe Moore Award

Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks have their focus set on the College Football Playoff, but awards season is in full swing.

The Ducks’ offensive line fell short of becoming the Joe Moore Award winners, with the Iowa Hawkeyes earning the honor. Oregon is the only program to be a finalist for the award each of the last three years, but didn’t win on any of those three occasions.

The Ducks’ Case As the Nation’s Top Offensive Line Unit

Jan 1, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Oregon Ducks offensive line coach A'Lique Terry against the Liberty Flames during the 2024 Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports | Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Oregon’s received production from transfer offensive linemen Alex Harkey and Isaiah World, while Emmanuel Pregnon was named an AP All-American in 2025. Center Iapani “Poncho” Laloulu was a finalist for the Rimington Trophy, but Iowa center Logan Jones ended up winning it.

“They hit all the time, like it's not like a wideout or running back or quarterback,” offensive coordinator Will Stein said when asked why the unit should win the Joe Moore Award. “I mean, those guys are like straining every single day, and they just battled, and they don't complain, they don't do anything. They show up every single day.”

Perhaps what’s most impressive about the Ducks’ offensive line in 2025 was its ability to maintain consistency through injury woes. Multiple starters dealt with injuries at various points in the season, providing opportunities for Charlie Pickard, Gernorris Wilson and Fox Crader to step in without the offense missing a beat.

Oregon offensive linemen Iapani Laloulu, left, and Emmanuel Pregnon line up as the Oregon Ducks host the Montana State Bobcats on Aug. 30, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Stein credited the coaching staff, with offensive line coach A’lique Terry leading the unit, which has been dubbed “the law firm.”

“A’lique Terry is the best offensive line coach in the country. Cutter Leftwich is in that room, who’s actually going with me to my next spot. We've had guys like Mike Cavanaugh, too, that have poured in this room,” Staein said.

“Ryan Walk, our graduate assistant, Holden Whipple, Dallas Warmack, like that group of men that coach those players are the best in the country. The best I've ever been around,” he continued. “They pour into them. They're extremely well-connected. They really play for each other. It's unbelievable.”

Fans React to Another Award Snub

Oct 25, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks offensive lineman Alex Harkey (71) celebrates after a touchdown during the second half against the Wisconsin Badgers at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

The Ducks won the head-to-head matchup against the Hawkeyes this season, which led fans to voice their dissatisfaction about when it comes to the Iowa front winning the award.

Iowa wins the Joe Moore Award.



Feels like Oregon was robbed. https://t.co/lxG83AQ8ZL — Oregon Updates (@oregon__updates) December 22, 2025

Congrats to Iowa for winning the Joe Moore Award



On a personal note it's frustrating that Oregon's been a runner up three straight years. They absoutely should have won last season. This year was more of a debate.

However I do not believe people value Oregon's pass protection…



— Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) December 22, 2025

For the third year in a row an inferior Oline wins the award because Oregon is held to a different standard.

If only we had a head to head matchup in November between 2 of the 3 finalists where one OL was dominant and the other was largely kept in check



Oh wait, we did.



At this point, I'm convinced that after three years of being a finalist, the people that run this award just have…

Oregon’s had multiple players and units nominated for awards in 2025, but hasn’t had much success in taking home hardware. Kenyon Sadiq fell short of winning the John Mackey Award for the nation’s best tight end, which caused controversy. Meanwhile, Lanning missed out on being named a finalist for coaching awards, and quarterback Dante Moore wasn’t in the top 10 of Heisman Trophy voting.

The only piece of hardware that Lanning and company seem to be worried about is the National Championship trophy. The Ducks are set to face the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the quarterfinal of the College Football Playoff. If they win that matchup, they could have a rematch with the Indiana Hoosiers for a chance to advance to the National Championship game.