Lane Kiffin’s Son Knox Kiffin Hoping To Land On Oregon’s Recruiting Radar

The Oregon Ducks have been one of the many teams that have made it a point to recruit very well at the quarterback position, as they continue to show that they are one of the best teams when it comes to putting players into the NFL.

Knox Kiffin Calls Oregon 'Dream School'

Class of 2028 quarterback recruit Knox Kiffin is already a high-profile prospect thanks to not only his on-field skills but also because of his dad, LSU Tigers coach Lane Kiffin. Despite his dad being a coach, he recently revealed that the Oregon Ducks are one of his "dream schools," despite not yet receiving an offer from Oregon coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks.

Dec 27, 2025; Houston, TX, USA; Louisiana State Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin looks on prior to the game against the Houston Cougars at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

“They’ve (Oregon and Florida) always been my dream schools since I was a little kid but, you know, just whatever schools are interested in me," Kiffin told Rivals reporter Greg Smith.

While they could not be more far away from each other, it appears as though Oregon and Florida have the upper hand in the early parts of Kiffin's recruitment.

The Ducks have yet to offer the son of coach Lane Kiffin, Knox. The talented quarterback has already earned offers from teams such as California, Washington, and SMU. The Ducks continue to recruit guys at the quarterback position for the 2028 class, and it would come as no shock if the Ducks were to eventually offer the University Lab prospect.

For the 2027 recruiting class, Oregon coaching staff appears to be focusing on four-star quarterback Will Mencl out of Chandler, Arizona. The Ducks have also been active in the transfer portal every offseason, and quarterback Akili Smith Jr. is one of the few young quarterbacks already on Oregon's roster.

Oregon Ducks Quarterback History

In this upcoming season, the Oregon Ducks will be looking at starting quarterback Dante Moore yet again. He was expected to be a top-10 selection in the 2026 NFL Draft, but has opted to return for one more year with the Ducks in Eugene. His backup will be transfer quarterback Dylan Raiola, who is joining the Ducks after starting his college career with the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

Oct 17, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola (15) looks on during the second half against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images | Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

The Ducks also have a rich history with quarterbacks. One of their recent quarterbacks who made his way to the NFL is the current Denver Broncos starting quarterback, Bo Nix. Nix is one of the better representations of what the Ducks can do in current-day football, along with Justin Herbert, who is the current starting quarterback for the Los Angeles Chargers. In the past, another good quarterback to show how long this has been a trend is former Heisman winner Marcus Mariota.

Dec 1, 2025; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; LSU new head coach Lane Kiffin speaks at South Stadium Club at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

If Oregon were to offer Kiffin, they would likely become an immediate contender for the prospect, with the Ducks being his dream school. He would, at the minimum, take a visit, it seems, as the majority of prospects who earn an offer from their dream school will want to get a closer look.

