Oregon Ducks Narrowing in on Four-Star Quarterback Recruit

Four-star quarterback Will Mencl is one of the top prospects from the 2027 recruiting class, and the Oregon Ducks are among the teams making a push for him.

While participating in the Elite 11 Regional, Mencl updated Rivals reporter Steve Wiltfong on where things stand with Oregon, highlighting the program's culture under Ducks' coach Dan Lanning.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning, right, walks the field during warmups as the Oregon Ducks take on the Washington Huskies on Nov. 29, 2025, at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Washington. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“My relationship with Coach Koa [Ka’ai],” Mencl told Rivals about what stands out about Oregon. “I feel like that is super, super strong. I’ve had a lot of discussions with Coach Lanning about the culture there and how they’re going to continue to sustain greatness throughout the program.”

According to the Rivals Industry Ranking, Mencl is the No. 55 recruit in the nation, the No. 5 quarterback, and the No. 1 prospect from Arizona. Despite a prediction in February from Steve Wiltfong of Rivals that Oregon will land the quarterback, the Auburn Tigers and Penn State Nittany Lions are making a strong push.

Oregon’s Culture and On-Field Sustainability

As Mencl referenced, the culture within Oregon has been a prominent part of the team’s success. It has helped the program remain competitive, even as players depart the team each year.

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) warms up before the game against the James Madison Dukes at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Since taking over the program, Lanning has run a team that players want to be a part of. This has helped the program bring in the nation’s top recruits, and whether they start right away or develop, it helps keep the team consistent each season with talent ready to step up.

Oregon's culture has also played a role in bringing in players through the portal, helping fill positions of need as the team loses players to the draft. Some of the top players in 2025 only spent one season with the team and made an immediate impact, such as safety Dillon Thieneman.

One of the biggest pieces of evidence that the culture has created a place that players want to play is the number of athletes returning in 2025. Quarterback Dante Moore could have declared for the 2026 NFL Draft and was projected as a first-round pick, but he chose to return to Oregon along with center Iapani "Poncho" Laloulu and defensive linemen Bear Alexander, A'Mauri Washington, Teitum Tuioti, and Matayo Uiagalelei.

The returning players can help the Ducks not only sustain success on the field but also recruit talent across the nation.

What Will Mencl Would Bring to Oregon

Mencl has been a fast-growing prospect in the 2027 class, finishing his junior year with 3,815 passing yards and 33 touchdowns, per Rivals. He can also utilize his legs, rushing for 741 yards and 17 touchdowns.

Nov 18, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

If Mencl commits to Oregon, he could be a part of a succession plan at quarterback, helping the program maintain success on the field.

In 2027, Mencl would join a quarterback room with Dylan Raiola, who recently transferred to the Ducks from Nebraska. If Raiola were to start for the Ducks in 2027, Mencl could develop for a season before potentially taking over.

The Ducks have shown their success in developing quarterbacks, sending three quarterbacks to the NFL since the 2020 Draft. Two of the quarterbacks have been first-round selections: Chargers’ Justin Herbert and Broncos’ Bo Nix.

With the team’s past success in developing the position, the Ducks are becoming an ideal landing spot for quarterbacks and can play a role in the program landing Mencl.

Oct 22, 2022; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning watches the clock during the second half against the UCLA Bruins at Autzen Stadium. The Ducks won the game 45-30. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Oregon’s Immense Recruiting Success to Contine

The Ducks are up to five commits, gaining steam with their 2027 recruiting class. While the Early Signing Period is a ways away, according to the Rivals’ Industry Comparison, the Ducks' class ranks No. 13 in the nation and No. 4 in the Big Ten.

A commitment from Mencl would not only mean Oregon is bringing in a talented quarterback, but would help the program end with a top recruiting class that already features three four-star players.