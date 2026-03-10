Oregon Ducks Receiving Interest From High-Profile Quarterback Recruit

Quarterback recruit Knox Kiffin participated in the Rivals Camp Houston and revealed the Oregon Ducks are among his dream programs to play for.

Kiffin, the son of LSU Tigers coach Lane Kiffin, is a rising prospect from the 2028 class. While he has time to weigh his options, several elite programs have offered Kiffin, including Washington and SMU, per Rivals. The Oregon Ducks are a team to watch as his recruitment gains steam.

Dec 1, 2025; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; LSU new head coach Lane Kiffin speaks at South Stadium Club at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

“Oregon and Florida,” Kiffin told Rivals. “They’ve always been my dream schools since I was a little kid ... hopefully I can get every school to offer, which is my goal.”

The Ducks have not offered Kiffin, according to Rivals, but as schools continue to gain interest, Oregon can enter the race.

Oregon Ducks' Quarterback Development Succes

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore arrives at the field as the Oregon Ducks take on the Washington Huskies on Nov. 29, 2025, at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Washington. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

What makes Oregon an ideal landing spot for quarterbacks is its proven ability to develop the position. Whether through recruiting or the transfer portal, quarterbacks have joined the program and found success with the Ducks.

The most recent example of Oregon’s quarterback development is with Dante Moore. Moore transferred to the Ducks ahead of the 2024 season after one year with the UCLA Bruins. The quarterback struggled with the Bruins, starting in five games and passing for 1,610 yards, 11 touchdowns, and nine interceptions.

When he joined Oregon, Moore sat behind quarterback Dillon Gabriel and proved his patience and willingness to develop were worth it.

Moore became a breakout player in 2025, passing for 3,565 yards, 30 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. He was projected to be a first-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft before choosing to return to the Ducks next season.

Beyond Moore, Oregon has been a breeding ground for NFL quarterbacks. Since the 2020 NFL Draft, the Ducks have had three quarterbacks selected, two of whom were first-round picks: Justin Herbert in 2020 and Bo Nix in 2024.

Mar 1, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oregon quarterback Bo Nix (QB07) talks to the media during the 2024 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

With Kiffin seeking a program that can develop him and get him into the NFL, the Ducks’ success could keep Oregon a dream school for the quarterback.

Oregon’s On-Field Success

Kiffin also noted wanting to win, which has become the norm since Oregon coach Dan Lanning took over the program.

Nov 18, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Ducks are coming off a 13-2 season, in which they made a College Football Playoff Semifinal appearance. It was the team’s second straight year making the playoff, and the program is expected to make another run in the postseason with the number of returning players.

With Oregon’s recruiting and portal success, the program can stay consistent on the field, always having players ready to step in with their developmental success.

Oregon’s Recruiting Success under Dan Lanning

Oregon has finished with a top-five recruiting class for three straight years, per Rivals Industry Rankings. Notably, the Ducks have had at least one five-star signee every year since 2023, with four in the 2026 class.

Dec 31, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning during the Rose Bowl head coaches press conference at Sheraton Grand LA. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Ducks have not received a commitment from the 2028 class but have kicked off recruiting 2027 prospects. The team has five commits, already ranked No. 10 in the nation and No. 3 in the Big Ten according to the Rivals Industry Comparison.

It is early in Kiffin's recruitment, but if Oregon does offer the quarterback prospect, the Ducks can quickly rise as a top contender for him.

