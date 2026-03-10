Oregon Ducks Receiving Interest From High-Profile Quarterback Recruit
In this story:
Quarterback recruit Knox Kiffin participated in the Rivals Camp Houston and revealed the Oregon Ducks are among his dream programs to play for.
Kiffin, the son of LSU Tigers coach Lane Kiffin, is a rising prospect from the 2028 class. While he has time to weigh his options, several elite programs have offered Kiffin, including Washington and SMU, per Rivals. The Oregon Ducks are a team to watch as his recruitment gains steam.
“Oregon and Florida,” Kiffin told Rivals. “They’ve always been my dream schools since I was a little kid ... hopefully I can get every school to offer, which is my goal.”
The Ducks have not offered Kiffin, according to Rivals, but as schools continue to gain interest, Oregon can enter the race.
Oregon Ducks' Quarterback Development Succes
What makes Oregon an ideal landing spot for quarterbacks is its proven ability to develop the position. Whether through recruiting or the transfer portal, quarterbacks have joined the program and found success with the Ducks.
The most recent example of Oregon’s quarterback development is with Dante Moore. Moore transferred to the Ducks ahead of the 2024 season after one year with the UCLA Bruins. The quarterback struggled with the Bruins, starting in five games and passing for 1,610 yards, 11 touchdowns, and nine interceptions.
When he joined Oregon, Moore sat behind quarterback Dillon Gabriel and proved his patience and willingness to develop were worth it.
Moore became a breakout player in 2025, passing for 3,565 yards, 30 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. He was projected to be a first-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft before choosing to return to the Ducks next season.
Beyond Moore, Oregon has been a breeding ground for NFL quarterbacks. Since the 2020 NFL Draft, the Ducks have had three quarterbacks selected, two of whom were first-round picks: Justin Herbert in 2020 and Bo Nix in 2024.
With Kiffin seeking a program that can develop him and get him into the NFL, the Ducks’ success could keep Oregon a dream school for the quarterback.
Oregon’s On-Field Success
Kiffin also noted wanting to win, which has become the norm since Oregon coach Dan Lanning took over the program.
The Ducks are coming off a 13-2 season, in which they made a College Football Playoff Semifinal appearance. It was the team’s second straight year making the playoff, and the program is expected to make another run in the postseason with the number of returning players.
With Oregon’s recruiting and portal success, the program can stay consistent on the field, always having players ready to step in with their developmental success.
Oregon’s Recruiting Success under Dan Lanning
Oregon has finished with a top-five recruiting class for three straight years, per Rivals Industry Rankings. Notably, the Ducks have had at least one five-star signee every year since 2023, with four in the 2026 class.
The Ducks have not received a commitment from the 2028 class but have kicked off recruiting 2027 prospects. The team has five commits, already ranked No. 10 in the nation and No. 3 in the Big Ten according to the Rivals Industry Comparison.
It is early in Kiffin's recruitment, but if Oregon does offer the quarterback prospect, the Ducks can quickly rise as a top contender for him.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Angela Miele is a beat reporter covering the USC Trojans, Colorado Buffaloes, and Oregon Ducks for On SI. She earned her master’s degree in Communication and Media at Rutgers University and holds a B.A. in English with minors in Writing Arts and Sports Communication and Media from Rowan University. With experience covering several sports, she is focused on building a career in sports journalism, combining her passion for sports and writing.Follow Angelamiele811