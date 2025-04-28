Las Vegas Raiders' Jackson Powers-Johnson Recruiting 5-Star Jackson Cantwell To Oregon
Five-star offensive line recruit Jackson Cantwell visited the Oregon Ducks over the weekend for the team's Spring Game, and it was a key trip for Oregon coach Dan Lanning and his coaching staff. Cantwell is scheduled to announce his commitment on May 13, deciding from a final list of Oregon, Georgia, Ohio State, and Miami.
According to Cantwell's social media, his flight to Eugene was delayed, but he was in time for the scrimmage in Autzen Stadium. The elite recruit out of Missouri brought his family on the visit, and they spoke to On3's Steve Wiltfong about their impression of Lanning, offensive line coach A'lique Terry, and the Ducks.
Cantwell's father Christian told Wiltfong that they were blown away, and he also revealed some of Oregon's recruiting tactics regarding his son.
“Couple key takeaways for Jackson would be their commitment to helping him reach the level of personal development that he is capable of whatever that ends up being," Cantwell's father told On3. "They had Jackson Powers-Johnson come back and be a big part of the weekend and give his testimony for coach Terry and the entire staff. They had Josh Conerly come in and develop and they see Jackson being on a similar path."
Former Duck and current Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson was back in town, and Oregon fans know how positive of a recruiter he can be. Powers-Johnson played three seasons at Oregon, winning the Rimington Trophy as the best center in the nation before being selected No. 44 overall in the NFL Draft.
It was a busy weekend for the Ducks, as the NFL Draft coincided with Oregon's nationally televised Spring Game, which is typically a major recruiting weekend for any program as well. In addition to Cantwell on campus, five-star athlete Brandon Arrington and a number of 2027 recruits were visiting Oregon.
At the same time, a record number of Ducks were selected in the 2025 NFL Draft, including offensive tackles Josh Conerly Jr., a first-round pick for the Washington Commanders, and Ajani Cornelius, a sixth-round pick for the Dallas Cowboys.
Oregon's coaching staff certainly use these results when recruiting offensive linemen, especially five-star prospects like Conerly was out of high school. Cantwell talked to Wiltfong about the visit and how the Ducks are recruiting him.
“The OV was great. The takeaways are that they want me to play football and throw for them and do so at an extremely high level with great coaching and all the resources I could ever need to succeed," Cantwell told On3.
As Cantwell mentioned, he is also an elite track and field process, and it appears as though he might compete in two sports in college. Luckily, the Ducks have plenty to offer in terms of track and field, but will it be enough to pull Cantwell out of Missouri?
The Ducks lost a commitment from five-star offensive line recruit Kodi Greene after he flipped to Washington. Oregon is presumably still recruiting Greene, and the Ducks are also involved with five-star offensive lineman Immanuel Iheanacho. However, landing Cantwell's recruitment has become even more paramount with the loss of Greene.
Wiltfong recently predicted the Georgia Bulldogs to land Cantwell's commitment on May 13. The five-star offensive lineman will visit the Bulldogs on May 10 before announcing his decision.