LIVE GAME THREAD: Oregon Ducks Spring Football Game

Keep it here for your coverage of the Oregon spring game.

The day is finally here! Oregon will compete in its annual spring football game. We don't know the fine details for the format just yet, whether that will be two separate teams or the offense against the defense.

We do know the first half will be completely live and the second half will have a running clock and be conducted in the "thud" format, where there is contact but the staff tries to avoid full-on live tackling to prevent injuries.

Where: Autzen Stadium (Eugene, Oregon)

When: Saturday May 1, 2021 2 p.m. PST

TV: Pac-12 Network

TV Crew: Former Oregon Defensive Coordinator Nick Allioti and former Ducks wide receiver Jordan Kent. Mario Cristobal is expected to be interviewed throughout the game.

Stream: Sling, Fubo

Listen: Oregon Sports Network from Learfield IMG College

Live updates: Follow @mtorressports on Twitter, and Live Game Thread on Ducks Digest.

1:17 p.m.: DL Bradyn Swinson and TE Tyler Nanney seen wearing jerseys without pads

1:29 p.m.: CB Dontae Manning is in full pads and going through warm up drills

1:39 p.m.: No sign of CB Mykael Wright in warmup drills. Underclassmen Jaylin Davies and Dontae Manning getting heavy reps in warmups.

WR Jaylon Redd is OUT. Seen wearing a boot on his left foot and using a scooter.

First quarter

13:00-Anthony Brown starts the game with the one's.

Travis Dye rushes for a short gain. First down.

Anthony Brown overthrows a wide open Johnny Johnson on what would've been a touchdown.

Brown completes pass to Patrick Herbert for a short gain.

Brown tosses short pass out of the backfield to Travis Dye. Takes the pass about 20 yards, dives for a touchdown.

11:15-Jay Butterfield in at quarterback.

Deep pass complete to WR Troy Franklin

Butterfield completes pass to WR Kris Hutson who makes a play after the catch. Makes a defender miss. Ball on the 14 yard line.

Butterfield completes short pass to OL Kingsley Suamatia, stiff arms defender for a short gain.

8:36 Butterfield evades pressure, throws intermediate pass to Kris Hutson for a touchdown. Camden Lewis PAT good.

---------

Anthony Brown in at quarterback from his own 32 yard line.

Brown completes 6 yard pass to CJ Verdell.

Verdell runs for a short gain. First down offense.

Kayvon Thiobdeaux sack. Ball moved back to the offense's own 38.

Pass incomplete to WR Devon Williams, LB Justin Flowe in coverage.

Deep pass incomplete to Devon Williams.

Tom Snee punt.

-----

6:21-Ty Thompson in at quarterback

Aaron Smith 3 yard rush.

Thompson completes 15 yard pass to TE Terrance Ferguson.

Aaron Smith rushes for a short gain. Treven Mae with the tackle.

CB Bryan Addison blows up running back screen pass for a 5 yard loss.

Thompson completes 12 yard pass to TE Moliki Matavao.

Aaron Smith rush stopped for no gain. Turnover on downs.

------

3:14-Anthony Brown in at quarterback.

CJ Verdell rushes for a 4 yard gain. Stopped by Justin Flowe.

Brown's pass complete to Patrick Herbert for a first down. Dontae Manning on the tackle.

Brown completes 10 yard pass to CJ Verdell for a first down.

Travis Dye runs for a medium gain around the right edge. First down

Pass incomplete over the middle intended for WR Mycah Pittman.

Pass incomplete to TE Spencer Webb.

Justin Flowe running with the one's.

Pass batted down at the line of scrimmage by DL Keyon Ware-Hudson.

Henry Kattleman 37-yard field goal is GOOD.

-----

11:58-Robby Ashford in at quarterback.

Ashford connects with WR Dont'e Thornton for a long gain.

Ashford short pass to TE Terrance Ferguson.

RB Aaron Smith runs for a short gain.

Smith rushes to the right for a short gain. First down. Jake Shipley with the stop.

Ashford rolls out to the right, fires pass to TE Moliki Matavao, dropped in the end zone.

--

